Oscars 2025 Watch Guide: Major Nominations, Performers, Host, Presenters - Everything You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy Awards will captivate audiences across the world on March 2, 2025, celebrating the best achievements in cinema over the last year. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will be aired live, allowing film fans from all over the world to participate in the festivities.

Host and Presenters

Making his inaugural appearance as the Oscars host, Emmy-winning comedian and former talk show host Conan O'Brien will bring his distinctive wit and charm to the event. Joining him is actor Nick Offerman, who will serve as the show's announcer. The evening will be graced by a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Emma Stone, Gal Gadot, Oprah Winfrey, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Ana de Armas, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp, among others.

Special Tributes and Performances

This year's ceremony promises memorable musical performances. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, stars of the film's adaptation of Wicked, are set to deliver a special medley from the musical, which is expected to be an unforgettable highlight of the evening. Also, Queen Latifah is expected to pay tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones and highlight his contributions to the music world. Other performances include appearances by Lisa of BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, and Raye.

Leading Nominations

The film Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard, leads the nominations with 13 nods, making it the most-nominated non-English-language film in Oscars history. The film tells the story of a drug-running mobster who becomes a trans-woman philanthropist. Notably, Karla Sofia Gascon, who plays the titular character, is the first openly transgender person to be nominated in an acting category. The Brutalist and Wicked have both received 10 nominations. The Brutalist stars Sebastian Stan in a role reminiscent of a Trump-like persona, and Wicked takes the popular musical to the big screen.

Controversies and Highlights

The awards season has been rife with controversies. Karla Sofia Gascon faced backlash over past social media posts, sparking controversy over the film's campaign. Still, Emilia Perez has remained a contender, which shows the Academy's appreciation of stories from different cultures.

Viewing Information for Indian Audiences

In India, the Oscars will be broadcast live on March 3, 2025. The Red Carpet Show will go live beginning at 5:00 AM IST and will subsequently be followed by the main awards ceremony at 5:30 AM IST. Indian viewers can tune in to Star Movies for the live broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming. Pre-show events include "Countdown to the Red Carpet" at 12:30 am IST on E!, "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars" at 2:00 AM IST on ABC, and "E! Live From the Red Carpet" at 2:30 AM IST on E!.

Global Broadcast and Streaming

Internationally, the Oscars will be broadcast on ABC and other streaming platforms such as Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. Yet, most of these streaming platforms have region limitations and will not work outside the US. Though a VPN can help you bypass these restrictions, this may go against the respective streaming services' terms of use. It is therefore advisable to check the local listings and their availability across various streaming platforms.