Oscars 2025: Suriya’s Kanguva and 5 Other Indian Films Make It to Contenders List for Best Picture

Hyderabad: As the 97th Academy Awards draw near, the Indian film industry is buzzing with excitement after five Indian films, including Suriya's Kanguva, were named among the 323 eligible contenders for the prestigious Oscars 2025. The news came as a surprise for many, given that Kanguva, which had a mixed reception at the box office, is now vying for a spot in the Best Picture category alongside other global films. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film has defied expectations by securing a place in the Oscar race.

Released with a massive production budget of Rs 350 crore, Kanguva was expected to be a box-office juggernaut. However, the film's journey has been far from smooth. Despite significant buzz and high anticipation, Kanguva finished its theatrical run with a disappointing Rs 96 crore, a far cry from the Rs 100 crore milestone that was widely predicted. The film received mixed reviews, with critics pointing out issues like a loud sound design and underutilised supporting actors. However, Kanguva was able to catch the attention of the Academy, making its way onto the Oscar eligibility list.

Starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, Kanguva premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023, after its theatrical run. Now, the Academy's inclusion of Kanguva has sparked celebrations among Suriya’s fans, who are ecstatic about this recognition. Along with Kanguva, other Indian films like Girls Will Be Girls, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi), Santosh, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam+Hindi) also made it to the contenders' list. These films now compete for the final Oscar nominations, with voting scheduled from January 8 to January 12, 2025. The final nominations will be revealed on January 17, 2025, ahead of the Oscars ceremony on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.