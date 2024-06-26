Oscars 2025: SS Rajamouli And Wife Rama, Among Other Indian Talents Join The Academy As New Members

Hyderabad: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended an invitation to a talented group of individuals, including acclaimed director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama, to join the Class of 2024. This invite includes 487 new members from 57 countries with 71 Oscar nominees, 19 winners, and eight dual invitees.

The Academy's official Instagram handle announced the new members, writing, "We're proud to announce our newly invited members to the Academy!" The Class of 2024 comprises 44% women and 41% representing underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. This diverse group of individuals are from 56 countries and territories outside the United States.

SS Rajamouli's inclusion in this elite group is proof of his remarkable success in the film industry. His 2022 blockbuster RRR catapulted him to international stardom, building upon the success of his earlier works, such as the Baahubali series and Eega. These cinematic achievements have solidified his position among India's most revered filmmakers.

Other notable Indian invitees include Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Sidhwani, Sheetal Sharma, Anand Kumar Tucker, Nisha Pahuja, Hemal Trivedi, Gitesh Pandya, cinematographer Ravi Varma, filmmaker Rima Das, and Prem Rakshith, whose choreography for the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu earned widespread acclaim. Upon accepting the invitation, these individuals will join the Academy's ranks, swelling its membership to 10,910, with 9,934 members eligible to vote in the upcoming 97th Oscars in 2025.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is busy preparing for his next project, an African action adventure film starring Mahesh Babu. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with Mahesh having already completed several look tests for his role.