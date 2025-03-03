Oscars 2025: Sean Baker Wins Best Director for Anora, His Third Academy Award For The Film

Los Angeles: At the 97the Academy Awards, Sean Baker claimed the Oscar for Best Director for his film Anora, concluding a remarkable awards season for the American filmmaker known for telling stories that humanise sex workers and immigrants.

A Multi-Talented Filmmaker

Baker, 53, not only directed but also wrote, produced, and edited Anora. The comedy-drama, which stars Mikey Madison as a Brooklyn exotic dancer who marries the reckless son of a Russian oligarch, is also a top contender for Best Picture. The story follows the couple’s impulsive Las Vegas marriage on a ketamine-fueled getaway, which angers the groom’s parents, prompting them to send bumbling henchmen after the couple in an effort to annul the marriage.

"If you didn’t cast Mikey Madison in Once Upon a Time, there would be no Anora," Baker told Quentin Tarantino, who presented him with the award.

About Anora

Anora brings Baker's signature blend of provocative comedy and social commentary to the mainstream, combining slapstick humor with important lessons about marginalized groups. The film was made on a modest budget of $6 million—small compared to the $100 million budget of last year’s Best Picture winner, Oppenheimer. Once a producer even joked that Anora's budget was less than the catering budget of some of its competitors.

An Awards Season to Remember

Baker entered the night as the favourite for the directing Oscar after securing the top prize from the Directors Guild of America, a win that has historically been a strong indicator of an Oscar victory. Additionally, he took home top honors from the Producers Guild and Independent Spirit Awards.

This year’s Best Director category featured five first-time nominees, a first in nearly three decades. All of the nominees were credited with writing their own films, reflecting the Academy’s increasing preference for filmmakers who can fully realize their own creative vision. Baker triumphed over Brady Corbet of The Brutalist, James Mangold of A Complete Unknown, Jacques Audiard of Emilia Pérez, and Coralie Fargeat of The Substance.

Multiple Oscar Nominations for Anora

Anora had the potential to win a record four Oscars on the night, having earned six nominations in total. Baker secured wins for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, a rarity given that directors typically don’t cut their own films. He is also nominated for Best Picture.

The Challenges of Independent Filmmaking

Baker has often spoken about the challenges faced by independent filmmakers in an industry that increasingly favors large-budget blockbusters. In his rousing speech at the Independent Spirit Awards, he warned that indie films are at risk of becoming “calling card films,” created only to land jobs at major studios. Without proper support for independent films, he stressed, some of the most creative and innovative work might never see the light of day.

He urged filmmakers to continue pushing for big-screen releases, emphasizing the importance of the communal experience of watching films in theaters.

“Watching a film in the theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together. In a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever. It’s a communal experience you simply don’t get at home,” he said.

A Passion for Destigmatising Sex Work

Tangerine (2015), which used three iPhone 5S smartphones to tell the story of transgender sex workers in Los Angeles, earned widespread acclaim

In The Florida Project (2017), a single mother living in an Orlando motel turns to sex work to support her daughter

Red Rocket (2021) explores the return of a retired porn actor to his small Texas hometown

Baker has long been committed to using his filmmaking to destigmatize sex work. His 2012 film Starlet followed the unlikely friendship between an adult film star and a grumpy widow who sells her a thermos full of cash at a yard sale. The connections Baker made with sex workers involved in the project inspired him to feature them in several other films.