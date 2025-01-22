Oscars 2025: Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to Host Nominations After Delay Due to LA Wildfires; Check Out New Date

Hyderabad: After multiple delays due to the Palisades fire, actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang are set to announce the 97th annual Academy Awards nominations, as per an International daily. The nominations will be hosted on Thursday in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The presentation will feature nominees in all 24 Oscar categories for 2025. It will also be live-streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's digital platforms for audiences across the globe. Apart from this, it will be telecast on ABC's Good Morning America and streamed on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Regarding the host, Sennott is best known for his role in Saturday Night, helmed by Jason Reitman. It is based on behind the scenes of the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975, later known as Saturday Night Live. The American actor and comedian currently features on NBC's SNL.

She is also known for her work in Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and I Used to Be Funny. On the other hand, Yang is popularly known for Wicked, The Garfield Movie, and Good Burger 2.

The Oscars 2025 nominations saw multiple shifts in scheduling due to LA wildfires that erupted two weeks ago. The announcement of the 97th Oscar nominations was initially scheduled for January 17, however, the damages caused by the wildfires affected many Oscar voters, leading to the postponement.

As the wildfires continued to rage, the dates were rescheduled from January 17 to January 23, with the cancellation of the Oscar Nominees Luncheon. The Oscars 2025 will be hosted by Conan O'Brien on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre as scheduled.