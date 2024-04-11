Oscars 2025: Mark Your Calendars! 97th Academy Awards Date Announced

Hyderabad: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced the schedule for the 97th Academy Awards on Wednesday through their official Instagram handle. As per the information, Oscars 2025 will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025 (Monday, March 3, 2025 in India). The programme will once more be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will air on ABC, as it has done annually since 1976. It is anticipated to go to over 200 nations globally.

It advances the yearly event by approximately one week. The Oscars for this year took place on March 10. An estimated 19.5 million people watched the show, which concluded with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer winning best picture. This represents an increase of almost 4% from the year before.



The Academy of Motion Pictures also intends to continue holding the awards early. The Oscars will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, one hour earlier than usual, just like this year's show.

The following are additional significant Oscar-related dates for the 2024–2025 season:

General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline

Sunday, November 17, 2024



Governors Awards

Monday, December 9, 2024



Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, December 13, 2024



Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, December 17, 2024



Oscars Shortlists Announcement

Tuesday, December 31, 2024



Eligibility period ends

Wednesday, January 8, 2025



Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Sunday, January 12, 2025



Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Friday, January 17, 2025



Oscars Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 10, 2025



Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Tuesday, February 11, 2025



Finals voting begins at 9 a.m. PT

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Finals voting ends at 5 p.m. PT



Sunday, March 2, 2025

97th Oscars