Oscars 2025: Mark Your Calendars! 97th Academy Awards Date Announced

Hyderabad: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced the schedule for the 97th Academy Awards on Wednesday through their official Instagram handle. As per the information, Oscars 2025 will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025 (Monday, March 3, 2025 in India). The programme will once more be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will air on ABC, as it has done annually since 1976. It is anticipated to go to over 200 nations globally.
It advances the yearly event by approximately one week. The Oscars for this year took place on March 10. An estimated 19.5 million people watched the show, which concluded with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer winning best picture. This represents an increase of almost 4% from the year before.
The Academy of Motion Pictures also intends to continue holding the awards early. The Oscars will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, one hour earlier than usual, just like this year's show.
The following are additional significant Oscar-related dates for the 2024–2025 season:
General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Governors Awards
Monday, December 9, 2024
Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Friday, December 13, 2024
Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Oscars Shortlists Announcement
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Eligibility period ends
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Friday, January 17, 2025
Oscars Nominations Announcement
Monday, February 10, 2025
Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Finals voting begins at 9 a.m. PT
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Finals voting ends at 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, March 2, 2025
97th Oscars
