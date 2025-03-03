Mikey Madison claimed the Oscar for Best Actress, captivating audiences with her powerful performance. She triumphed over a talented group of nominees, including Fernanda Torres (I'm Still here), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), cementing her place as one of Hollywood's brightest stars.
Oscars 2025: Winners, Highlights and More From Nailbiter 97th Academy Awards
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : Mar 3, 2025, 6:21 AM IST|
Updated : Mar 3, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Oscars 2025 have begun at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As the world waits to know how the biggest nail-biter Oscar season in recent years ends, we bring you the highlights, complete winners' list, and more from the award ceremony.
The 97th Academy Awards has more dramatic possibilities than any year in recent memory, with numerous possible conclusions in the main categories, including best picture, best actor, and best actress. Following the initial frontrunner and top nominee, Emilia Perez, getting embroiled in controversy, Anora dominated with a sweep of precursor guild awards. Then Conclave came in and took it home at the BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
LIVE FEED
Mikey Madison Wins Oscar in Best Actress Category
-
Academy Award winner Mikey Madison has a nice ring to it! Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Actress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/90ILXEsbXa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
ANORA Takes Home Best Picture at the Oscars
ANORA won the coveted Oscar for Best Picture, standing out among a field of remarkable films, including Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, The Brutalist, and Dune: Part Two. The win celebrates the film's emotional depth, stunning direction, and powerful performances.
-
Three Oscars. What about four? #Oscars— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations to ANORA, this year's Best Picture winner! pic.twitter.com/zyC7dw3WhX
Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor for The Brutalist at the Oscars
Adrien Brody took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his exceptional performance in The Brutalist. His deeply compelling portrayal of a complex character stood out among tough competition, including Ralph Fiennes, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, and Colman Domingo, solidifying Brody's place as one of Hollywood's finest actors.
Oscars 2025: Sean Baker Wins Best Director for ANORA
Sean Baker won the Oscar for Best Director for ANORA, a fairy-tale journey brought to life with his visionary direction. Competing against esteemed filmmakers like Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), and Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Baker's win highlights his unique ability to craft compelling, visually stunning narratives.
Oscars 2025: Daniel Blumberg Wins Best Original Score for The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg's haunting and innovative score for The Brutalist earned him the Oscar for Best Original Score. His music profoundly enhanced the film's emotional depth and atmosphere, playing a crucial role in conveying its intense and thought-provoking themes.
-
A monumental achievement. Daniel Blumberg is the winner of this year's Best Original Score for THE BRUTALIST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OdtAk7SLkX— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: I'm Still Here Wins Best International Feature Film
Brazil's I'm Still Here, directed by Walter Salles, won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. The poignant film captured the complexities of Brazilian culture, making a significant impact on the international stage with its powerful narrative and exceptional direction.
-
Brazil snags the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. Congratulations to the cast and crew of I'M STILL HERE! 🇧🇷 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uT5ELiigMg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Lol Crawley Wins Best Cinematography for The Brutalist
Lol Crawley took home the Oscar for Best Cinematography for his work on The Brutalist. His remarkable visual storytelling and innovative use of light and shadow played a pivotal role in creating the film's striking aesthetic.
-
A vision in every frame. Congratulations to Lol Crawley on winning Best Cinematography for THE BRUTALIST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uK5f2UbDEN— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: I'm Not a Robot Wins Over Anuja In Best Live Action Short Film Category
The Dutch film I'm Not a Robot, directed by Victoria Warmerdam and Trent, won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film. The film captivated audiences with its innovative storytelling, securing the win over a diverse set of nominees, including Anuja from India.
-
Congratulations, I’M NOT A ROBOT is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ckRjjhInNs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Dune: Part Two Claims Best Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two earned the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, awarded to Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer. The team's groundbreaking work in creating stunning visual landscapes and mind-blowing CGI effects helped elevate the film's intricate universe.
-
The visions are clear now. DUNE: PART TWO wins the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qqHvpjrNYK— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Dune: Part Two Wins Best Sound at Oscars 2025
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill took home the Oscar for Best Sound for Dune: Part Two. Their masterful sound design and immersive audio experience played a key role in bringing the epic sci-fi world to life, helping the film stand out in its category.
-
As written! DUNE: PART TWO wins the Oscar for Best Sound. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1E72Xjn6PF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling-backed Anuja Out Of Oscar Race
New Delhi-based film Anuja loses Best Live Action Short Oscar to I'm Not A Robot at the Oscars 2025. I'm Not a Robot is a science fiction film written and directed by Victoria Warmerdam. Backed by Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling, Anuja was helmed by Adam J Graves.
-
Congratulations, I’M NOT A ROBOT is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ckRjjhInNs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: No Other Land Wins Best Documentary Feature Film
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham's No Other Land claimed the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film. The gripping film shines a light on the realities faced by refugees and the human stories behind displacement.
-
Congratulations to NO OTHER LAND, this year's Best Documentary Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VHY12iych9— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
The Only Girl in the Orchestra Triumphs at the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Film
Molly O'Brien and Lisa Remington won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film with The Only Girl in the Orchestra. Their poignant film explores the inspiring journey of a woman breaking barriers in the male-dominated world of orchestras.
-
THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xJOlW2TTYb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Wicked's Grand Design Earns Recognition for Best Production Design
The Oscar for Best Production Design went to Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales for Wicked. Their stunning vision brought the magical world of Oz to life, with breathtaking sets and intricate details that captured the essence of the story.
-
It’s all grand, and it’s all gold!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations to the WICKED production design team for bringing the magic of Oz to life. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qCRDJYMtoz
El Mal Wins Best Original Song at the Oscars
Clement Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard claimed the Oscar for Best Original Song for El Mal from Emilia Perez. The hauntingly beautiful track became a standout moment in the film, resonating deeply with audiences. The exceptional musical composition made it a deserving winner of this prestigious accolade.
-
Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard win the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'El Mal' from EMILIA PÉREZ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NzlMtPpBkO— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña Takes Home Award for Best Supporting Actress
Monday turned out to be a memorable day for Zoe Saldaña as she bagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Role. Her performance in Emilia Perez led her to this golden glory. Zoe triumphed over fellow nominees Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Ariana Grande (Wicked).
-
Congratulations to Zoe Saldaña for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for EMILIA PÉREZ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lfLWqnaF3z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Sean Baker Clinches Oscar for Best Film Editing
Filmmaker Sean Baker won the Oscar for Best Film Editing for his comedy-drama Anora. The film beat strong contenders such as The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Perez, and Wicked.
-
Sean Baker makes the final cut!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations on the Oscar for Best Film Editing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h8lQa0psSu
Oscars 2025: The Substance Bags Best Makeup and Hairstyling Award
Pierre-Olivier Person, Stephanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli won the Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for The Substance. The Substance is a dark horror-comedy in which Demi Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a struggling actress who becomes obsessed with a mysterious drug that promises eternal youth and relevance.
-
It’s time to pump it up!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
THE SUBSTANCE wins the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hni3Wk21RP
Oscars 2025: Conclave Claims Best Adapted Screenplay
The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay was awarded to Conclave, a film that impressed with its gripping narrative and powerful dialogue. Peter Straughan wrote the script, adapted from the Robert Harris novel. Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) who is tasked with running the covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope.
-
White smoke from the chapel chimney — it’s been decided: CONCLAVE wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RUxike1NUg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Sean Baker Shines with Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker received the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Anora. Anora is a story about a Brooklyn sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, and Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch.
-
This win shines like a 4-carat diamond ring!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations to Sean Baker on the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4yYxFrSyZT
Oscars 2025: Paul Tazewell Wins Best Costume Design
Paul Tazewell was awarded the Oscar for Best Costume Design for his exceptional work on Wicked. His stunning designs elevated the film's visual storytelling and showcased his unique ability to bring characters to life through fashion. Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 97th Academy Awards. For Wicked, he designed over a thousand costumes for the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.
-
Paul Tazewell will help you be popular!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Costume Design. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkEF5JZNex
Oscars 2025: Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi Take Home Best Animated Short Film Award
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film with In the Shadow of the Cypress. Their emotionally poignant and beautifully crafted animation film captivated audiences, earning them the prestigious award.
-
The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi for IN THE SHADOW OF THE CYPRESS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ctJ5SaIqE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Flow Bags Coveted Award for Best Animated Feature Film
The small independent film Flow bagged the Best Animated Feature Film award at the 97th Academy Awards. It was contending against box office hits such as Inside Out 2, Moana 2, and The Wild Robot. Taking to X, the organisers shared, "The tears are flowing. FLOW secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars"
-
The tears are flowing. FLOW secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3RPVaLBz84— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin Wins Best Supporting Actor Award
Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Real Pain. The win marks a significant career milestone for Culkin, who was widely praised for his gripping portrayal in the film. His heartfelt acceptance speech and emotional reaction reflected the deep significance of the award.
-
A real pleasure for Kieran Culkin!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khq888KgJY
Oscars 2025: Halle Berry and Adrien Brody Reunite For the Iconic Kiss After two decades
In a surprise moment on the Oscars 2025 red carpet, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated their famous kiss from the 2003 Oscars. The playful exchange, 22 years after Brody's unexpected kiss during his Best Actor win for The Pianist, delighted onlookers and added a fun, lighthearted moment to the evening.
-
A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025
Oscars 2025 have begun at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As the world waits to know how the biggest nail-biter Oscar season in recent years ends, we bring you the highlights, complete winners' list, and more from the award ceremony.
The 97th Academy Awards has more dramatic possibilities than any year in recent memory, with numerous possible conclusions in the main categories, including best picture, best actor, and best actress. Following the initial frontrunner and top nominee, Emilia Perez, getting embroiled in controversy, Anora dominated with a sweep of precursor guild awards. Then Conclave came in and took it home at the BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
LIVE FEED
Mikey Madison Wins Oscar in Best Actress Category
Mikey Madison claimed the Oscar for Best Actress, captivating audiences with her powerful performance. She triumphed over a talented group of nominees, including Fernanda Torres (I'm Still here), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), cementing her place as one of Hollywood's brightest stars.
-
Academy Award winner Mikey Madison has a nice ring to it! Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Actress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/90ILXEsbXa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
ANORA Takes Home Best Picture at the Oscars
ANORA won the coveted Oscar for Best Picture, standing out among a field of remarkable films, including Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, The Brutalist, and Dune: Part Two. The win celebrates the film's emotional depth, stunning direction, and powerful performances.
-
Three Oscars. What about four? #Oscars— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations to ANORA, this year's Best Picture winner! pic.twitter.com/zyC7dw3WhX
Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor for The Brutalist at the Oscars
Adrien Brody took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his exceptional performance in The Brutalist. His deeply compelling portrayal of a complex character stood out among tough competition, including Ralph Fiennes, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, and Colman Domingo, solidifying Brody's place as one of Hollywood's finest actors.
Oscars 2025: Sean Baker Wins Best Director for ANORA
Sean Baker won the Oscar for Best Director for ANORA, a fairy-tale journey brought to life with his visionary direction. Competing against esteemed filmmakers like Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), and Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Baker's win highlights his unique ability to craft compelling, visually stunning narratives.
Oscars 2025: Daniel Blumberg Wins Best Original Score for The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg's haunting and innovative score for The Brutalist earned him the Oscar for Best Original Score. His music profoundly enhanced the film's emotional depth and atmosphere, playing a crucial role in conveying its intense and thought-provoking themes.
-
A monumental achievement. Daniel Blumberg is the winner of this year's Best Original Score for THE BRUTALIST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OdtAk7SLkX— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: I'm Still Here Wins Best International Feature Film
Brazil's I'm Still Here, directed by Walter Salles, won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. The poignant film captured the complexities of Brazilian culture, making a significant impact on the international stage with its powerful narrative and exceptional direction.
-
Brazil snags the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. Congratulations to the cast and crew of I'M STILL HERE! 🇧🇷 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uT5ELiigMg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Lol Crawley Wins Best Cinematography for The Brutalist
Lol Crawley took home the Oscar for Best Cinematography for his work on The Brutalist. His remarkable visual storytelling and innovative use of light and shadow played a pivotal role in creating the film's striking aesthetic.
-
A vision in every frame. Congratulations to Lol Crawley on winning Best Cinematography for THE BRUTALIST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uK5f2UbDEN— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: I'm Not a Robot Wins Over Anuja In Best Live Action Short Film Category
The Dutch film I'm Not a Robot, directed by Victoria Warmerdam and Trent, won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film. The film captivated audiences with its innovative storytelling, securing the win over a diverse set of nominees, including Anuja from India.
-
Congratulations, I’M NOT A ROBOT is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ckRjjhInNs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Dune: Part Two Claims Best Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two earned the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, awarded to Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer. The team's groundbreaking work in creating stunning visual landscapes and mind-blowing CGI effects helped elevate the film's intricate universe.
-
The visions are clear now. DUNE: PART TWO wins the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qqHvpjrNYK— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Dune: Part Two Wins Best Sound at Oscars 2025
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill took home the Oscar for Best Sound for Dune: Part Two. Their masterful sound design and immersive audio experience played a key role in bringing the epic sci-fi world to life, helping the film stand out in its category.
-
As written! DUNE: PART TWO wins the Oscar for Best Sound. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1E72Xjn6PF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling-backed Anuja Out Of Oscar Race
New Delhi-based film Anuja loses Best Live Action Short Oscar to I'm Not A Robot at the Oscars 2025. I'm Not a Robot is a science fiction film written and directed by Victoria Warmerdam. Backed by Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling, Anuja was helmed by Adam J Graves.
-
Congratulations, I’M NOT A ROBOT is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ckRjjhInNs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: No Other Land Wins Best Documentary Feature Film
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham's No Other Land claimed the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film. The gripping film shines a light on the realities faced by refugees and the human stories behind displacement.
-
Congratulations to NO OTHER LAND, this year's Best Documentary Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VHY12iych9— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
The Only Girl in the Orchestra Triumphs at the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Film
Molly O'Brien and Lisa Remington won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film with The Only Girl in the Orchestra. Their poignant film explores the inspiring journey of a woman breaking barriers in the male-dominated world of orchestras.
-
THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xJOlW2TTYb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Wicked's Grand Design Earns Recognition for Best Production Design
The Oscar for Best Production Design went to Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales for Wicked. Their stunning vision brought the magical world of Oz to life, with breathtaking sets and intricate details that captured the essence of the story.
-
It’s all grand, and it’s all gold!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations to the WICKED production design team for bringing the magic of Oz to life. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qCRDJYMtoz
El Mal Wins Best Original Song at the Oscars
Clement Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard claimed the Oscar for Best Original Song for El Mal from Emilia Perez. The hauntingly beautiful track became a standout moment in the film, resonating deeply with audiences. The exceptional musical composition made it a deserving winner of this prestigious accolade.
-
Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard win the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'El Mal' from EMILIA PÉREZ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NzlMtPpBkO— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña Takes Home Award for Best Supporting Actress
Monday turned out to be a memorable day for Zoe Saldaña as she bagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Role. Her performance in Emilia Perez led her to this golden glory. Zoe triumphed over fellow nominees Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Ariana Grande (Wicked).
-
Congratulations to Zoe Saldaña for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for EMILIA PÉREZ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lfLWqnaF3z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Sean Baker Clinches Oscar for Best Film Editing
Filmmaker Sean Baker won the Oscar for Best Film Editing for his comedy-drama Anora. The film beat strong contenders such as The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Perez, and Wicked.
-
Sean Baker makes the final cut!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations on the Oscar for Best Film Editing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h8lQa0psSu
Oscars 2025: The Substance Bags Best Makeup and Hairstyling Award
Pierre-Olivier Person, Stephanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli won the Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for The Substance. The Substance is a dark horror-comedy in which Demi Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a struggling actress who becomes obsessed with a mysterious drug that promises eternal youth and relevance.
-
It’s time to pump it up!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
THE SUBSTANCE wins the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hni3Wk21RP
Oscars 2025: Conclave Claims Best Adapted Screenplay
The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay was awarded to Conclave, a film that impressed with its gripping narrative and powerful dialogue. Peter Straughan wrote the script, adapted from the Robert Harris novel. Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) who is tasked with running the covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope.
-
White smoke from the chapel chimney — it’s been decided: CONCLAVE wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RUxike1NUg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Sean Baker Shines with Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker received the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Anora. Anora is a story about a Brooklyn sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, and Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch.
-
This win shines like a 4-carat diamond ring!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations to Sean Baker on the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4yYxFrSyZT
Oscars 2025: Paul Tazewell Wins Best Costume Design
Paul Tazewell was awarded the Oscar for Best Costume Design for his exceptional work on Wicked. His stunning designs elevated the film's visual storytelling and showcased his unique ability to bring characters to life through fashion. Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 97th Academy Awards. For Wicked, he designed over a thousand costumes for the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.
-
Paul Tazewell will help you be popular!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Costume Design. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkEF5JZNex
Oscars 2025: Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi Take Home Best Animated Short Film Award
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film with In the Shadow of the Cypress. Their emotionally poignant and beautifully crafted animation film captivated audiences, earning them the prestigious award.
-
The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi for IN THE SHADOW OF THE CYPRESS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ctJ5SaIqE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Flow Bags Coveted Award for Best Animated Feature Film
The small independent film Flow bagged the Best Animated Feature Film award at the 97th Academy Awards. It was contending against box office hits such as Inside Out 2, Moana 2, and The Wild Robot. Taking to X, the organisers shared, "The tears are flowing. FLOW secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars"
-
The tears are flowing. FLOW secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3RPVaLBz84— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin Wins Best Supporting Actor Award
Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Real Pain. The win marks a significant career milestone for Culkin, who was widely praised for his gripping portrayal in the film. His heartfelt acceptance speech and emotional reaction reflected the deep significance of the award.
-
A real pleasure for Kieran Culkin!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khq888KgJY
Oscars 2025: Halle Berry and Adrien Brody Reunite For the Iconic Kiss After two decades
In a surprise moment on the Oscars 2025 red carpet, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated their famous kiss from the 2003 Oscars. The playful exchange, 22 years after Brody's unexpected kiss during his Best Actor win for The Pianist, delighted onlookers and added a fun, lighthearted moment to the evening.
-
A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025