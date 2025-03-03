Oscars 2025: Winners, Highlights and More From Nailbiter 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025: Paul Tazewell Wins Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell was awarded the Oscar for Best Costume Design for his exceptional work on Wicked. His stunning designs elevated the film's visual storytelling and showcased his unique ability to bring characters to life through fashion. Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 97th Academy Awards. For Wicked, he designed over a thousand costumes for the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.