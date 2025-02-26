Oscars 2025: Know About The Nominees And Their Fun Facts

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place this Sunday, and as Hollywood prepares for the big night, this year's nominations include a number of historic moments, surprises, and exciting milestones. Here are some of the most remarkable facts regarding this year's Oscar nominees, ranging from groundbreaking achievements in representation to unique industry records.

A Historic Year for Musicals

For the first time since 1968, two musicals, Wicked and Emilia Perez, are nominated for Best Picture. This marks only the second time in Oscar history that two musicals have also received ten or more nominations each. Emilia Perez leads the overall nominations race with 13, while Wicked follows closely behind with 10.

Notably, Wicked set a new Oscar record by becoming the first film to receive 10 nominations without earning a nod for Best Director or in any of the writing categories. The film's strong showing highlights the Academy's appreciation for its technical and artistic achievements, even in the absence of recognition for its direction and screenplay.

Karla Sofia Gascon's Best Actress Nomination

Karla Sofia Gascon has made history by becoming the first openly transgender performer nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Emilia Perez. However, her nomination has not gone by without a boatload of controversy. She has taken to social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) to comment on the topics of George Floyd, Muslims, and diversity at the Oscars, which had led to criticism.

Despite the backlash, Gascon is set to attend the ceremony, with Netflix covering her expenses. This is a significant step for trans visibility in Hollywood and might be a giant leap toward broadening inclusivity in major award categories.

Brazil Breaks Through with I'm Still Here

I'm Still Here, starring Fernanda Torres, has made history as the first Brazilian film, and the first from any South American country to receive a Best Picture nomination. If Torres wins Best Actress, she will become the first Latina to take home the award.

The nomination carries an emotional connection to the past, as Torres' mother, Fernanda Montenegro, was nominated in the same category in 1999 for Central Station, directed by I'm Still Here helmer Walter Salles. Montenegro was also the first Brazilian actor ever nominated for an Oscar, making Torres only the second. This year's nomination continues the family's legacy of cinematic excellence.

Succession Co-Stars Face Off Again

Former Succession co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are both competing in the Best Supporting Actor category for their performances in A Real Pain and The Apprentice, respectively. This marks the first Oscar nomination for both actors, who are transitioning from their acclaimed TV careers into major film roles.

Fans of Succession will recall that the two frequently went head-to-head in awards season while playing the feuding Roy brothers on the hit HBO drama. Strong won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys in 2020, while Culkin took home the same award in 2024. Their Oscar nominations add another layer to their ongoing friendly competition, as they now vie for Hollywood's highest honour.

Oscars 2025: When and Where to Watch

The 97th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. The ceremony will also stream live on Hulu for the very first time, which will make the event accessible to nationwide audiences.

On the eve of the big night, ABC will broadcast a special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, at 8 pm ET on Friday. The program will give viewers a complete look at the nominees, red carpet predictions, and behind-the-scenes insights.