Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Melts Internet with 'Namaste to India' and 'Crispy Nashte ke Sath' Speech - Video Viral

Los Angeles: The 2025 Oscars are officially underway, and Conan O'Brien, making his debut as the host, has already delivered a hilarious opening monologue that set the tone for the evening.

Conan's Warm Shoutout to India

O'Brien kicked off the ceremony with a thoughtful shoutout to India. He greeted the audience with a traditional "namaste" and even spoke in Hindi to connect with viewers in India. "Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge," O'Brien said, which translates to, "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars."

Jokes About the Best Picture Nominees

O'Brien then launched into a series of jokes about the Best Picture nominees, playfully poking fun at each film. One of his jabs was directed at the movie Conclave. "I'm a Catholic boy, loved Conclave. If you haven't seen Conclave, its logline is a movie about the Catholic Church but don't worry," he quipped.

Jabs at 'Anora' and Director Sean Baker

He also took a playful jab at director Sean Baker's film Anora, saying, "Anora used the F word 497 times, that's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist."

A Nod to the Best Actress Nominee Controversy

As the camera cut to a Best Actress nominee in the audience, O'Brien took the opportunity to address a recent controversy. The nominee had faced backlash over past social media comments. He joked, “I loved Anora. I really did.” He then added, “Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist.”

O'Brien then turned his attention to Karla Sofía Gascón, the actress embroiled in controversy due to her past offensive tweets. "Karla, if you're going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” he said, referencing the resurfaced racially charged tweets that had sparked major controversy around Anora. This incident had even raised doubts about the film's chances at the Oscars.

More Laughs and Adam Sandler's Hoodie

O'Brien kept the laughs coming, joking about the evening's rules and even taking a lighthearted shot at Adam Sandler's bright blue hoodie. Sandler quickly responded, “I like the way I look because I’m a good person,” earning more laughs from the crowd.

Where to Watch the 2025 Oscars

The 2025 Oscars are airing live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu. In India, the 97th Academy Awards are available for streaming on JioHotstar.