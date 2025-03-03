Oscars 2025: Anora Star Mikey Madison Takes Home Best Actress Honour, Dedicates it to Sex Workers

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy saw Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress honour for her work in Anora. Directed by Sean Baker, Anora follows the life of a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, leading to a whirlwind of emotional turmoil and transformation. With the Best Actress win, Anora swept the event as a frontrunner in several categories such as Best Picture and Best Director.

Madison's portrayal of the title character won over both critics and audiences, positioning her as one of the frontrunners during the awards season. The actress said while accepting the honour said. "This is very surreal. I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible, adding, "I just want to recognise and honour the sex worker community."

She further said: "Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community, have been one of the highlights of this incredible experience."

She continued: "I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honoured to be recognised alongside all of you. This is a dream come true."

Madison was nominated at the Oscars opposite Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascon, and Demi Moore. While Moore started the season with major best actress wins at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, Madison proved she was a formidable Oscar contender with a win at the BAFTAs and Spirit Awards.