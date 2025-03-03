ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2025: Anora Dominates With 5 Wins, Priyanka Chopra's Anuja Misses Out - Full Winners List Inside

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy Awards were held on Sunday, March 2 at Los Angeles. Anora, directed by Sean Baker, sweeped the Oscars with five wins, including Best Picture. The film, about a sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch's son, also earned Baker accolades for producing, directing, editing, and writing.

Adrien Brody took home Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, while Mikey Madison won Best Actress for her portrayal of a dancer under pressure in Anora. A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin secured Best Supporting Actor, and Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez.

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga-backed Anuja, a New Delhi-based short film, which was nominated in the Live Action Short Category, lost the award to Dutch-language film I'm Not a Robot. In the international feature category, Brazil's I'm Still Here made history with its win.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best picture

Anora

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Best Supporting Actress