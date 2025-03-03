ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2025: Anora Dominates With 5 Wins, Priyanka Chopra's Anuja Misses Out - Full Winners List Inside

Priyanka Chopra-backed Anuja lost Best Live Action Short to I'm Not A Robot, while Anora emerged as the biggest winner at Oscars 2025.

Oscars 2025: Check Full Winners List
Oscars 2025: Check Full Winners List (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Updated : Mar 3, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy Awards were held on Sunday, March 2 at Los Angeles. Anora, directed by Sean Baker, sweeped the Oscars with five wins, including Best Picture. The film, about a sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch's son, also earned Baker accolades for producing, directing, editing, and writing.

Adrien Brody took home Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, while Mikey Madison won Best Actress for her portrayal of a dancer under pressure in Anora. A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin secured Best Supporting Actor, and Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez.

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga-backed Anuja, a New Delhi-based short film, which was nominated in the Live Action Short Category, lost the award to Dutch-language film I'm Not a Robot. In the international feature category, Brazil's I'm Still Here made history with its win.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best picture

  • Anora

Best Actor

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress

  • Mikey Madison, Anora

Director

  • Sean Baker, Anora

Best Supporting Actress

  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

International Film

  • I'm Still Here

Documentary Feature

  • No Other Land

Original Screenplay

  • Anora, Sean Baker

Adapted Screenplay

  • Conclave, Peter Straughan

Original Score

  • The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Original Song

  • El Mal from Emilia Perez

Animated Film

  • Flow

Visual Effects

  • Dune: Part Two

Costume Design

  • Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Documentary Short Film

  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Sound

  • Dune: Part Two

Production Design

  • Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • The Substance

Film Editing

  • Anora, Sean Baker

Live Action Short Film

  • I’m Not a Robot

Animated Short Film

In the Shadow of the Cypress

