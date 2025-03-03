Oscars 2025: Anora Dominates With 5 Wins, Priyanka Chopra's Anuja Misses Out - Full Winners List Inside

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy Awards were held on Sunday, March 2 at Los Angeles. Anora, directed by Sean Baker, sweeped the Oscars with five wins, including Best Picture. The film, about a sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch's son, also earned Baker accolades for producing, directing, editing, and writing.
Adrien Brody took home Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, while Mikey Madison won Best Actress for her portrayal of a dancer under pressure in Anora. A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin secured Best Supporting Actor, and Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez.
Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga-backed Anuja, a New Delhi-based short film, which was nominated in the Live Action Short Category, lost the award to Dutch-language film I'm Not a Robot. In the international feature category, Brazil's I'm Still Here made history with its win.
Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:
Best picture
- Anora
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress
- Mikey Madison, Anora
Director
- Sean Baker, Anora
Best Supporting Actress
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
International Film
- I'm Still Here
Documentary Feature
- No Other Land
Original Screenplay
- Anora, Sean Baker
Adapted Screenplay
- Conclave, Peter Straughan
Original Score
- The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Original Song
- El Mal from Emilia Perez
Animated Film
- Flow
Visual Effects
- Dune: Part Two
Costume Design
- Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Cinematography
- The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Documentary Short Film
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Sound
- Dune: Part Two
Production Design
- Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Substance
Film Editing
- Anora, Sean Baker
Live Action Short Film
- I’m Not a Robot
Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Read More
- Oscars 2025: Sean Baker Wins Best Director for Anora, His Third Academy Award For The Film
- Oscars 2025: A Disappointing Year for India as Priyanka Chopra-Backed Anuja Loses Best Live Action Short Oscar to I'm Not A Robot
- Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien Melts Internet with 'Namaste to India' and 'Crispy Nashte ke Sath' Speech - Video Viral