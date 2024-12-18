Oscars 2025: All You Need to Know about Guneet Monga Kapoor's Anuja as It Makes It to Academy Awards Shortlist

Hyderabad: India's dreams of Oscar glory have not waned, despite the setback faced by Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies in the International Feature Film category. While the Aamir Khan production did not make it to the next round of the prestigious awards, another Indian film has emerged as a beacon of hope. Guneet Monga Kapoor's Anuja, a live-action short film has secured a spot on the shortlist for the 97th Academy Awards, making it a serious contender for the 2025 Oscars.

Anuja, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, has been shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category. This is Monga's third Oscar recognition after her previous wins with The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, both of which brought home golden statuettes. Anuja is a powerful film that addresses the harrowing issue of child labour in the garment industry, shining a light on the exploitation faced by young workers.

The film features actor Nagesh Bhonsle in a pivotal role and is expected to spark global conversations on child labour. Monga's track record with the Academy, especially after her wins with The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, has further elevated the chances of Anuja in the Oscar run.

Meanwhile, Santosh, a Hindi-language film co-produced by the United Kingdom, has been shortlisted as well. Directed by Sandhya Suri, the film explores rural life in north India and delves into the complexities of societal pressures and personal struggles. Featuring Shahana Goswami in a prominent role, Santosh premiered earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film received acclaim for its nuanced storytelling and powerful performances. It has now earned its place on the Oscar shortlist from a pool of 85 entries in the Best Live-Action Short Film category.

Both films have brought attention to critical social issues, with Anuja focusing on child labour and Santosh offering a heart-wrenching reflection on rural life in India. While the competition is stiff, these two films are now among the top contenders, keeping India's Oscar hopes alive.

