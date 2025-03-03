Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor for The Brutalist, Poses With Timothee Chalamet Post Win - See Pics

Los Angeles: American actor Adrien Brody has won the Academy Award for Best Actor at Oscars 2025 for his role in The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet. Beating out fellow nominees Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan. This marks the second win in the category for Brody who now cements himself as one of Hollywood’s most captivating actors.

The Story Of Hungarian Artist Who Survives Holocaust

Adrien Brody won the Best Actor prize at the 75th Academy Awards for his role as Lazlo Toth, a Hungarian artist who survives the Holocaust and emigrates to America in search of freedom. The film spans three decades of Toth's life, documenting his homespun architecture that defied convention and his unyielding commitment to principles.

Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist (Photo: AP)

A Dolby Theatre Moment

When Brody took the stage to collect his Academy Award, he got laughs by spitting out his gum into his hand and then tossing it off to the side for Georgina Chapman, but it was his earnest speech that had the room riveted. When the Academy began playing him off with music, Brody kindly requested, "Turn off that music" and continued, "I’m wrapping up, please turn the music off," he said, adding, "I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief."

Passionate Tribute to Art; Reflection on Fragility of Success

"Acting is a very fragile profession," Brody explained. "It looks very glamorous, and at certain moments, it is. But the one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective. No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you've accomplished, it can all go away." He continued, "What makes this night so special is the awareness of that."

Joining the Ranks of Legendary Actors

With his second Oscar win, Brody joins a prestigious group of actors who have won Best Actor twice, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks. He is now the 11th actor to win Best Actor more than once. Daniel Day-Lewis holds the record with three wins, while nine others, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, and others, have won twice. At 29, Brody became one of the youngest to achieve this feat, winning his first Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist.

Brody Calls Out Antisemitism and Racism

In his acceptance speech, Brody took a moment to address important social issues. "I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression and of antisemitism and racism and othering," he said. "I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked."

Nominees For Best Actor

Brody triumphed over a strong field of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice.

The Brutalist earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The three-and-a-half-hour postwar American epic, directed by Brady Corbet, was shot in VistaVision. Brody aside, the film also stars Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce in lead roles.

A Powerful Message for Divided Times

Brody, who won Best Actor at the 78th British Academy Film Awards in February, emphasized the timely message of The Brutalist. "It speaks to the need for all of us to share in the responsibility of how we want others to be treated and how we want to be treated by others," he said. "There's no place anymore for antisemitism. There's no place for racism."

Brody's Career: From The Pianist to Today

Brody previously won an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2003 for his role in The Pianist. His 22-year gap between Oscar wins is the second longest in history, following Anthony Hopkins' 29-year gap between wins for The Silence of the Lambs and The Father.