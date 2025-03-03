Oscars 2025: A Disappointing Year for India as Priyanka Chopra-Backed Anuja Loses Best Live Action Short Oscar to I'm Not A Robot

Los Angeles: India's sole contender at the 2025 Oscars, Anuja, a New Delhi-set coming-of-age short film, competed in the Best Live Action Short category. However, it lost out to the Dutch-language film I'm Not a Robot written and directed by Victoria Warmerdam.
Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, Anuja tells the story of a smart nine-year-old girl named Anuja. She has to choose between continuing her education or working in a factory with her sister. This choice will affect both of their futures. The film stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag.
Anuja works with her older sister, Palak, in a small garment factory. The story follows Anuja as she faces a big decision that will change her life and impact her family's future.
Anuja is available to stream on Netflix and has two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling as part of its production team.
Other Nominees in the Category
The Best Live Action Short category featured several other notable films, including A Lien, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.
Star Power Behind Anuja
The film is produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit supporting street and working children, founded by filmmaker Mira Nair’s family, along with Shine Global and Krushan Naik Films.
Guneet Monga's Oscars Journey
For Guneet Monga, Anuja marked her third Oscar nomination. Her previous projects, The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, both won Academy Awards. While Anuja didn't repeat the success for Guneet at the Oscars, it still brought attention to important social issues through its poignant storytelling.
The Oscars Broadcast
The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, were broadcast live in India on JioHotstar and Star Plus, directly from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
