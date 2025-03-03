ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2025: A Disappointing Year for India as Priyanka Chopra-Backed Anuja Loses Best Live Action Short Oscar to I'm Not A Robot

Los Angeles: India's sole contender at the 2025 Oscars, Anuja, a New Delhi-set coming-of-age short film, competed in the Best Live Action Short category. However, it lost out to the Dutch-language film I'm Not a Robot written and directed by Victoria Warmerdam.

Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, Anuja tells the story of a smart nine-year-old girl named Anuja. She has to choose between continuing her education or working in a factory with her sister. This choice will affect both of their futures. The film stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag.

Anuja works with her older sister, Palak, in a small garment factory. The story follows Anuja as she faces a big decision that will change her life and impact her family's future.

Anuja is available to stream on Netflix and has two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling as part of its production team.

Other Nominees in the Category

The Best Live Action Short category featured several other notable films, including A Lien, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.