Oscars 2024: Schwarzenegger-Devito's Batman Joke Inspires Memes, Kimmel's Monologue Divides Netizens

Hyderabad: Oscars 2024 concluded with a series of wins and unforgettable highlights. While Jimmy Kimmel's witty remarks managed to entertain without causing offense, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer's magic cemented the event as the talk of the town. Another heartwarming moment unfolded on stage as Batman joined forces with his former on-screen adversaries. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito shared the limelight, playfully targeting Michael Keaton during the 96th Academy Awards live broadcast.

Schwarzenegger and DeVito recreated their iconic Twins scene as they stepped onto the stage as award presenters, announcing the winners for Best Visual Effects (Godzilla Minus One) and Best Film Editing (Oppenheimer). However, it was their lighthearted Batman-themed jokes that stole the show, sparking internet buzz and potentially inspiring a new meme fest. DeVito hinted at their shared history with Batman, leading to a humorous exchange about their failed attempts to take down Batman, much to the delight of the audience.

For those unfamiliar with the backstory, DeVito portrayed Penguin in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, while Schwarzenegger took on the role of Mr. Freeze opposite George Clooney's Batman. Their playful banter and gentle ribbing of Keaton, who was seated in the audience, added a touch of fun to the evening's event.

Meanwhile, comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the awards ceremony for the fourth time. His opening monologue, filled with celebrity zingers, elicited laughter from the star-studded crowd while drawing mixed reactions from viewers on social media.

On X (earlier called Twitter), speculations arose about Emma Stone's reaction to Kimmel's mention of nudity in her Oscar-nominated film, Poor Things, during the show. Following a montage showcasing the film, Kimmel quipped, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we're allowed to show on TV," alluding to the film's nude content.

A user wrote, "Jimmy Kimmel… awkward Robert Downey Jr. 'jokes' #Oscars." Another wrote, "Making fun of the drug issues of Robert Downey Jr. is actually pretty lame. I'm not surprised though, because Jimmy Kimmel has always sucked. #Oscars."

While some interpreted Stone's response to the joke as disapproval, with rumours circulating about her remarks to her husband, Dave McCary, others speculated that she may have expressed her candid opinion about Kimmel's jest.