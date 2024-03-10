Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Prevails, 92yo Composer's 49th Nod; 2 Non-English Films for Best Picture

Los Angeles: After a flurry of award shows like the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Grammys, it's time for the big one – the Academy Awards. The 96th Oscars are shaping up to be a big night, with Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations while contenders like Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things are also in the running.

As we gear up for the Oscars, there's a lot to look forward to. Will Oppenheimer sweep the awards? Can 92-year-old composer John Williams snag his 49th nomination? And for the first time ever, two non-English language films are vying for the coveted title of Best Picture. Get ready for the showdown at the 96th Academy Awards!

How to Watch the Oscars in India

The Oscars will kick off on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, an hour earlier due to daylight saving time. Indian viewers can catch the live telecast on Disney+ Hotstar starting from 4:00 am on March 11. Despite the time shift, this year's ceremony retains many traditional elements, including host Jimmy Kimmel, past winners returning as presenters, and a major studio epic poised for accolades.

The Prevalence of Oppenheimer

The 2023 movie landscape was marked by industry strife over streaming, AI, and evolving audience preferences. The Academy, while acknowledging films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, embraced Oppenheimer and Barbie. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations, while Barbie grossed over $1.4 billion, earning eight nominations.

The anticipated question is not if Oppenheimer will win Oscars, but how many. Even a conservative estimate of eight wins would be the highest since Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. While the record of 11 wins might be out of reach, achieving 10 wins, especially in tight categories like best actor and best adapted screenplay, would be a significant feat.

Highlights of the Telecast

Five past winners will jointly announce winners in each acting category, a format not seen since 2009. Presenters include Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, and others. All nominees for best original song will perform, with What Was I Made For from Barbie likely to steal the show.

Favorites and Contenders

Oppenheimer is expected to sweep major categories, with Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr. favoured for best director and best supporting actor, respectively. The best actress category presents a tight race between Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone.

Will There Be Performances at the Oscars?

Yes. All the nominees for best original song will take the stage during the show. This includes Ryan Gosling performing the Barbie power ballad I'm Just Ken, written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Billie Eilish will also grace the audience with her rendition of What Was I Made For, a song she co-wrote with Finneas O'Connell. Additionally, Diane Warren's The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot will be performed by Becky G, Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson's It Never Went Away from American Symphony, and Scott George's Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.

John Williams Nominated for the 49th Time

Renowned composer John Williams, aged 92, is set to attend the ceremony. He has received his 49th nomination for best score, this time for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. What adds extra significance to William's nomination and attendance is the fact that the American composer and pianist had previously suggested that Indiana Jones 5 could potentially mark his final venture into film composition.

In a First, Two Non-English Language Films up for Best Picture

For the first time in Oscars history, two non-English language films are nominated for best picture. These include the German-language Auschwitz drama The Zone of Interest and the French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall. The Zone of Interest is strongly favoured to win the best international film category.

Impact of Blockbusters on Oscars' Ratings

In the past, having major movies in contention for the Oscars' top awards has boosted broadcast ratings. The highest viewership ever recorded for the Academy Awards was during the 1998 Oscars when James Cameron's Titanic swept the ceremony. Last year's increased viewership indicates growing interest in the Oscars, with hopes for continued momentum this year.