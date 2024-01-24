Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Falls Short of Joining Elite Group of 3 Films with the Most Nods

Hyderabad: The nominations for the 2024 Oscars have been released. As expected, Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer received the most nominations. However, the film fell short of one nomination to be listed as the film with the most nominations to date.

The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who created the atomic bomb, has been nominated in 13 categories, including best film, director, and adapted screenplay.

Cillian Murphy, who played Robert Oppenheimer, earned a nomination for Best Actor. Surprisingly, British actor Emily Blunt also received a nod, her first Oscar nomination. Emily received an Academy Award nomination for Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, wife of physicist and Los Alamos director J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Moreover, Robert Downey Jr. received a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He played Louis Strauss, a trustee of Princeton's Institute for Advanced Study. In total, the film was able to bag 13 nominations.

However, creating history, three films have received 14 nominations, the highest to date. The three films with 14 nominations each are All About Eve (1950), which won 6 awards, Titanic (1997), which bagged 11 awards and La La Land (2016), which went on to win 6 awards.

At this year's Academy Awards, Oppenheimer will compete for best picture against Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, The Holdovers, and others. The nominations for the upcoming edition of the Oscars were announced on Tuesday. The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the second time in a row.