Oscars 2024: 'Naked' John Cena Presents Best Costume Award

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 48 minutes ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

John Cena appeared naked on the Oscars stage while presenting the award for best costume design to “Poor Things.”

John Cena appeared naked on the Oscars stage while presenting the award for best costume design to “Poor Things.”

Los Angeles [US]: Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena stunned fans as he walked onto the Oscars 2024 stage on Sunday night with nothing but the Costume Designer award envelope covering his lower half.

John Cena joined Jimmy Kimmel on the Oscars stage and appeared naked while presenting the award for best costume design to 'Poor Things'. However, Cena appeared hesitant to walk out with no clothes. Kimmel, the Oscars 2024 host, tried to convince him and eventually forced him out of the wings to present the award.

Cena told Kimmel, "I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

Kimmel asserted that the bit was supposed to be funny, to which Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke." The audience roared with laughter. Cena has a connection to this year's Oscars with his cameo in 'Barbie,' which is nominated for eight Academy Awards, as per Variety.

Then, he announced the Best Costume Design award. Hollywood star Emma Stone starrer film 'Poor Things' win big at the Oscars 2024. 'Poor Things' won the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories.

The film has bagged the nominations in 11 categories at the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Read More

  1. Oscars 2024 Winners' List (Updating Live): 20 Days in Mariupol Wins Best Documentary Feature
  2. Oscars 2024: Jharkhand Farmer Who's the Subject of To Kill a Tiger to Attend 96th Academy Awards
  3. Oscars 2024: Amid Expected Protest, Some Show up with 'Red Pins Supporting a Cease-Fire in Gaza'
Last Updated :8 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.