Oscars 2024: 'Naked' John Cena Presents Best Costume Award

Los Angeles [US]: Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena stunned fans as he walked onto the Oscars 2024 stage on Sunday night with nothing but the Costume Designer award envelope covering his lower half.

John Cena joined Jimmy Kimmel on the Oscars stage and appeared naked while presenting the award for best costume design to 'Poor Things'. However, Cena appeared hesitant to walk out with no clothes. Kimmel, the Oscars 2024 host, tried to convince him and eventually forced him out of the wings to present the award.

Cena told Kimmel, "I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

Kimmel asserted that the bit was supposed to be funny, to which Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke." The audience roared with laughter. Cena has a connection to this year's Oscars with his cameo in 'Barbie,' which is nominated for eight Academy Awards, as per Variety.

Then, he announced the Best Costume Design award. Hollywood star Emma Stone starrer film 'Poor Things' win big at the Oscars 2024. 'Poor Things' won the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories.

The film has bagged the nominations in 11 categories at the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.