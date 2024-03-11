Oscars 2024: Jharkhand Farmer Who's the Subject of To Kill a Tiger to Attend 96th Academy Awards

Ranjit, a farmer from Jharkhand is all set to attend Oscars 2024. He is the real force behind Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, helmed by Nisha Pahuja. To Kill a Tiger is not just a documentary; it's a call to action against the injustices faced by women, with Ranjit symbolising resilience and hope in the face of adversity.

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the spotlight at a special screening of the documentary To Kill A Tiger, directed by Indian-Canadian Emmy-winner Nisha Pahuja, which is in the running for an Oscar. However, the real hero of the film is Ranjit, a farmer from Jharkhand.

At the screening in Los Angeles' Netflix headquarters, TV actor Sahil Salathia praised Ranjit for supporting his traumatised daughter, who was a victim of rape. Ranjit's struggle against societal pressures, including the suggestion to marry off his daughter to one of the rapists, is showcased in the film.

Despite facing unimaginable challenges, Ranjit is set to attend the Oscars gala at LA's Dolby Theater. The documentary, which took eight years to make, sheds light on Ranjit's courageous journey and his daughter's aspiration to join the police force and combat violence against women.

Executive produced by Indian American media personalities Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel, and recently joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, To Kill A Tiger faces tough competition for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. The frontrunners are 20 Days in Mariupol, a Ukrainian war story, and Bobi Wine: The People's President, which follows the Ugandan singer-turned-political figure challenging President Yoweri Museveni's long reign.

Sahil Salathia, deeply moved by the documentary, emphasised its emotional impact and the urgent need for societal change. He highlighted the heartbreaking reality of rape statistics in India, where a girl is assaulted every 20 minutes, often with cases going unreported.

