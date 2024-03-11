Indian Art Designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai Remembered At Academy Awards 'In Memoriam'

New Delhi: Renowned production director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated "Lagaan" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", was among the film personalities who were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 96th Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Los Angeles, United States on Sunday.

Nitin Desai was found dead at his studio in Karjat, near Mumbai in August last year. The Academy Awards pay a tribute to industry legends who passed away in the last one year in its 'In Memoriam' montage.

He was also known for his art work in films such as "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" as well as the popular TV quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Over the span of two decades, Nitin Desai collaborated with esteemed directors such as Ashutosh Gowariker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His outstanding contributions earned him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Art Direction four times, along with the Filmfare Award for Best Art Direction three times.

In 2005, Nitin Desai established ND Studios, an expansive 52-acre property in Karjat near Mumbai. The studio has hosted notable films like Jodha Akbar and Traffic Signal, as well as Colors' popular reality show Bigg Boss. Withing Nitin's tragic death, the film industry has lost a talented artist. (With PTI Inputs)