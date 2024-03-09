Oscars 2024: How and When to Watch the 96th Academy Awards Live in India

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 23 minutes ago

Pic Courtesy: Getty Images

The 96th Academy Awards promises a night of glitz, glamour, and cinematic excellence. Get ready to be swept off your feet as the who's who of the film world are set to assemble at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 11 (IST). Read on for your guide on where, when, and how to catch Oscars 2024 live in India.

Los Angeles: Drumroll, please! It's time to roll out the red carpet because the 96th Academy Awards are back to honour the shining stars of the global film industry. Picture-perfect moments await at the illustrious Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, where the crème de la crème of cinema will gather for this glittering affair.

Make a note in your calendar for the glamorous extravaganza set to unfold on March 11 (IST). Unlike last year, India's list of contenders may be modest. All eyes are, however, on the gripping documentary To Kill a Tiger, helmed by the India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, as it competes for recognition on the grand stage of the Oscars.

  • When and Where to Watch Oscars 2024 in India:

The Oscars kick off at 4 am on Monday, March 11. The festivities begin with the grand red-carpet ceremony, followed by the awards ceremony. This year, Jimmy Kimmel returns as the host for the fourth time, ensuring an entertaining show. In India, you can catch the live streaming of the ceremony on Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar starting at 4 am. Additionally, Star Movies will air a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">
  • Indian Fans Rooting for To Kill a Tiger

Indian fans have something to root for with the Canadian documentary To Kill a Tiger, directed by India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, grabbing attention in the Documentary Feature Film category. The documentary portrays the journey of a family from Jharkhand seeking justice for their daughter after a brutal assault. Notable figures like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dev Patel, and Mindy Kaling serve as executive producers. The film will premiere on Netflix.

  • Anticipated Sweep with Oppenheimer

The Oscars are poised to make history by awarding its top honour to a blockbuster, something not seen in years. Oppenheimer is the frontrunner for Best Picture, hinting at a shift from the Academy's preference for smaller films in recent years. Christopher Nolan's global blockbuster has garnered an impressive 13 nominations, fueling speculation that the acclaimed filmmaker may finally secure his long-awaited Best Director award this year.

Read More

  1. 96th Academy Awards: 5 Things to Watch out for at the Oscars 2024
  2. Oscars 2024: From Best Picture, Best Actor to Best Director- Check out the Probable Winners
  3. From The Elephant Man to American Hustle: 5 Films with Most Oscar Nominations but Zero Wins

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.