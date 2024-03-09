Oscars 2024: How and When to Watch the 96th Academy Awards Live in India

Los Angeles: Drumroll, please! It's time to roll out the red carpet because the 96th Academy Awards are back to honour the shining stars of the global film industry. Picture-perfect moments await at the illustrious Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, where the crème de la crème of cinema will gather for this glittering affair.

Make a note in your calendar for the glamorous extravaganza set to unfold on March 11 (IST). Unlike last year, India's list of contenders may be modest. All eyes are, however, on the gripping documentary To Kill a Tiger, helmed by the India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, as it competes for recognition on the grand stage of the Oscars.

When and Where to Watch Oscars 2024 in India:

The Oscars kick off at 4 am on Monday, March 11. The festivities begin with the grand red-carpet ceremony, followed by the awards ceremony. This year, Jimmy Kimmel returns as the host for the fourth time, ensuring an entertaining show. In India, you can catch the live streaming of the ceremony on Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar starting at 4 am. Additionally, Star Movies will air a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST.

Indian Fans Rooting for To Kill a Tiger

Indian fans have something to root for with the Canadian documentary To Kill a Tiger, directed by India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, grabbing attention in the Documentary Feature Film category. The documentary portrays the journey of a family from Jharkhand seeking justice for their daughter after a brutal assault. Notable figures like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dev Patel, and Mindy Kaling serve as executive producers. The film will premiere on Netflix.

Anticipated Sweep with Oppenheimer

The Oscars are poised to make history by awarding its top honour to a blockbuster, something not seen in years. Oppenheimer is the frontrunner for Best Picture, hinting at a shift from the Academy's preference for smaller films in recent years. Christopher Nolan's global blockbuster has garnered an impressive 13 nominations, fueling speculation that the acclaimed filmmaker may finally secure his long-awaited Best Director award this year.