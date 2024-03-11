Oscars 2024 Winners' List (Updating Live): Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy Bag Top Honours

Los Angeles: Lights, camera, action! The glitz and glamour of the 96th Academy Awards have descended upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. As celebrities strut down the red carpet, excitement builds for a night celebrating the best of cinema. With director Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations, followed closely by Poor Things and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the stage is set for an unforgettable evening.

This year promises to be one for the history books, with numerous outstanding films vying for the coveted title of Best Picture. While Barbie and Oppenheimer made waves in 2023 and are both up for awards, there are other strong contenders in the mix. Though Barbie raked in moolah at the box office, all eyes are on Oppenheimer for a big win.

Returning for the fourth time as host is the ever-entertaining Jimmy Kimmel. Having previously hosted in 2017, and 2018, and returning in 2023, Kimmel is sure to bring his signature humour to the stage once again.

Below are the nominees in several top categories. Winners are marked in bold, and the full list of winners for the 96th Academy Awards is being updated live. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Oscars 2024.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple America Ferrera, Barbie Jodie Foster, Nyad Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Letter to a Pig Ninety-Five Senses Our Uniform Pachyderme War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron (WINNER) Elemental Nimona Robot Dreams Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER) David Hemingson, The Holdovers Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro Samy Burch, May December Celine Song, Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (WINNER) Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie Tony McNamara, Poor Things Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Golda Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things (WINNER) Society of the Snow

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things (WINNER)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things (WINNER)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Io Capitano, Italy Perfect Days, Japan Society of the Snow, Spain The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER) Ryan Gosling, Barbie Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator Godzilla Minus One (WINNER) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One Napoleon

BEST EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer (WINNER) Poor Things

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island in Between The Last Repair Shop (WINNER) Nai Nai & Wai Po

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Bobi Wine: The People’s President The Eternal Memory Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger 20 Days in Mariupol (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer (WINNER) Poor Things

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

The After Invincible Knight of Fortune Red, White and Blue The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (WINNER)

BEST SOUND

The Creator Maestro Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One Oppenheimer The Zone of Interest (WINNER)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer (WINNER) Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie (WINNER) “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie “The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot “It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste, American Symphony “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro Colman Domingo, Rustin Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER) Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST DIRECTOR

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER) Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall Barbie The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Past Lives Poor Things The Zone of Interest

BEST ACTRESS