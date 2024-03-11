Oscars 2024 Winners' List (Updating Live): Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy Bag Top Honours

Los Angeles: Lights, camera, action! The glitz and glamour of the 96th Academy Awards have descended upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. As celebrities strut down the red carpet, excitement builds for a night celebrating the best of cinema. With director Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations, followed closely by Poor Things and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the stage is set for an unforgettable evening.
This year promises to be one for the history books, with numerous outstanding films vying for the coveted title of Best Picture. While Barbie and Oppenheimer made waves in 2023 and are both up for awards, there are other strong contenders in the mix. Though Barbie raked in moolah at the box office, all eyes are on Oppenheimer for a big win.
Returning for the fourth time as host is the ever-entertaining Jimmy Kimmel. Having previously hosted in 2017, and 2018, and returning in 2023, Kimmel is sure to bring his signature humour to the stage once again.
Below are the nominees in several top categories. Winners are marked in bold, and the full list of winners for the 96th Academy Awards is being updated live. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Oscars 2024.
Here's the Oscars 2024 Winners' List (Updating Live)
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)
- BEST ANIMATED SHORT
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (WINNER)
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- The Boy and the Heron (WINNER)
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
- Samy Burch, May December
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (WINNER)
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things (WINNER)
- Society of the Snow
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things (WINNER)
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things (WINNER)
- BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom (WINNER)
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One (WINNER)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- BEST EDITING
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Poor Things
- BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop (WINNER)
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
- BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol (WINNER)
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Poor Things
- BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (WINNER)
- BEST SOUND
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest (WINNER)
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Poor Things
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie (WINNER)
- “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- “The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot
- “It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste, American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon
- BEST ACTOR
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- BEST DIRECTOR
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- BEST PICTURE
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- BEST ACTRESS
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things