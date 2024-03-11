Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Breaks Down in Tears During Acceptance Speech

Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph was honoured for her turn as a warm, witty cafeteria matriarch in “The Holdovers.”

Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph was honoured for her turn as a warm, witty cafeteria matriarch in “The Holdovers.” The actress thanked her mother in her acceptance speech for encouraging her to seek out the local theatre department.

Los Angeles: Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been honoured with the trophy of Best Supporting Actress at the ongoing 96th edition of the Academy Awards. The actress gave a moving speech at the 2024 Oscars, thanking all who helped her get to the Dolby Theatre stage to accept the award for supporting actress.

She was given the honour for her work in the film 'The Holdovers'. She played the role of Mary Lamb in the Christmas comedy-drama film directed by Alexander Payne. The film, which is set in 1970, follows a bad-tempered history teacher at a New England boarding school who is forced to chaperone a handful of students with nowhere to go on Christmas break.

Lupita Nyong’o, the past Oscar winner selected to introduce Randolph praised her for her work. “Your performance is tribute to those who have helped others heal in spite of their own pain,” she said.

While delivering her acceptance speech, Randolph thanked her mother for encouraging her to take theater classes. She even thanked as all the women who supported and encouraged her path throughout. "I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career," Randolph said.

"For so long I wanted to be different, and now I realise I just need to be myself,” she added. “When I said I don’t see myself, you said that’s fine, we’re going to forge our own path."

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actress as they tweeted, "Congratulations to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'The Holdovers'! #Oscars."

The actress was the strong favourite for the award, having won nearly every best supporting actress prize in the run-up to the Oscars, including the Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics' Choice, Independent Spirit and Screen Actors Guild awards.

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

