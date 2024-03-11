Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Bags His First Academy Award for Best Actor in Oppenheimer

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Cillian Murphy bags his first Oscars for his role in Oppenheimer, his first collaboration with director Christopher Nolan. The film is about Oppenheimer, who is also known as the father of the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy bags his first Oscars for his role in Oppenheimer, his first collaboration with director Christopher Nolan. The film is about Oppenheimer, who is also known as the father of the atomic bomb.

Hyderabad: In a historic moment, Cillian Murphy won his first Oscar in the Best Actor category for Oppenheimer. This marks another win for Oppenheimer as Nolan's biopic film bagged awards in several other key categories. Cillian Murphy, the legendary Irish actor whose mammoth performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer anchored one of the year's most lauded films.

Murphy, a longtime Christopher Nolan regular played a rare leading part in Oppenheimer, leading to his first ever Oscar. Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Cillian Murphy!" Murphy triumphed over Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

"For better or for worse we're all living in Oppenheimer's world so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere," Murphy said in a statement. As expected, Oppenheimer, the blockbuster biopic clinched many awards at the 96th Academy Awards. Though not quite the complete sweep that some predicted, Oppenheimer outperformed all competitors, including its release-date companion, Barbie, collecting Oscars for cinematography, editing, score, and Robert Downey Jr.'s supporting role. Downey, who had previously received two nominations (for Chaplin and Tropic Thunder), won his first Oscar.

Cillian Murphy, the star of Oppenheimer, has every reason to celebrate after winning the Oscar for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.The Irish actor portrays J Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb used during World War II. His portrayal of Oppenheimer's moral dilemma earned him critical acclaim, and he went on to win Golden Globe and BAFTA awards too. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2024 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Read More

  1. Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar for Oppenheimer
  2. Watch: Robert Downey Jr. wins his first Oscar in supporting actor category for Oppenheimer
  3. Oscars 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol Wins Best Documentary; 'Wish I'd Never Made This', Says Director
Last Updated :2 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.