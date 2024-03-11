Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Bags His First Academy Award for Best Actor in Oppenheimer

Hyderabad: In a historic moment, Cillian Murphy won his first Oscar in the Best Actor category for Oppenheimer. This marks another win for Oppenheimer as Nolan's biopic film bagged awards in several other key categories. Cillian Murphy, the legendary Irish actor whose mammoth performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer anchored one of the year's most lauded films.

Murphy, a longtime Christopher Nolan regular played a rare leading part in Oppenheimer, leading to his first ever Oscar. Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Cillian Murphy!" Murphy triumphed over Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

"For better or for worse we're all living in Oppenheimer's world so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere," Murphy said in a statement. As expected, Oppenheimer, the blockbuster biopic clinched many awards at the 96th Academy Awards. Though not quite the complete sweep that some predicted, Oppenheimer outperformed all competitors, including its release-date companion, Barbie, collecting Oscars for cinematography, editing, score, and Robert Downey Jr.'s supporting role. Downey, who had previously received two nominations (for Chaplin and Tropic Thunder), won his first Oscar.

Cillian Murphy, the star of Oppenheimer, has every reason to celebrate after winning the Oscar for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.The Irish actor portrays J Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb used during World War II. His portrayal of Oppenheimer's moral dilemma earned him critical acclaim, and he went on to win Golden Globe and BAFTA awards too. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2024 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.