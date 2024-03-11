Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone Arrive in Style; Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Baby Bump

Los Angeles: The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Ahead of the award presentation ceremony, celebrities arrived at the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet flaunting their stylish outfits. Actor Vanessa Hudgens gathered all the eyeballs on the red carpet as she announced her pregnancy and flaunted her baby bump.

Actor Vanessa Hudgens announced on Sunday that she is pregnant with her first child when she walked onto the Oscars red carpet with a visible baby bump. She wore a black body hugging gown and looked ethereal in the pregnancy glow. Hudgens made her bump debut in a long-sleeved black dress with a trail. As far as makeup is concerned, she kept it dewy with nude lips, and for her hair, she went for a high-top half-done hairstyle. For accessories, she wore several pieces of diamonds, including a stunning necklace, rings, and earrings.

The Spring Breakers star is co-hosting the Academy Awards's official pre-show with Julianne Hough. Actor Cillian Murphy, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Oppenheimer struck a pose at the red carpet. He wore a black tuxedo suit.

Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Actor Emma Stone looked beautiful in a white off-shoulder dress with trails. She has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Poor Things. Margot Robbie looked stunning as she wore a black body-hugging, shimmery gown. Actor Ryan Gossling looked dapper as he arrived at the Red Carpet donning an all-black suit.

Margot Robbie at Oscars 2024

Cillian Murphy at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling at Oscars 2024

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson looked stylish in a silver suit. Apple CEO, Tim Cook also marked his presence at the Oscars 2024. He wore a black tuxedo suit over a white shirt. Actor Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Maestro, looked handsome in a black suit over a white shirt.

Apart from them, celebs like Billie Eilish, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Jodi Foster, Willem Dafoe, Brendan Fraser, and Marlee Matlin, among others, arrived at the 96th Academy Awards red carpet. With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer leads the nominations list, followed by Poor Things with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. (With agency inputs)