96th Academy Awards: And the Oscar for Best Picture Goes To...No Surprises--Oppenheimer

Los Angeles: Christopher Nolan helmed Oppenheimer was highly anticipated before the Oscars 2024, and true to expectations, the film ended up winning big at the 96th Academy Awards. Oppenheimer won the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2024. Oppenheimer capped off the 96th Academy Awards by winning best picture, along with six other Oscars, including best actor for Cillian Murphy and supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr.

At the start of the 96th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, all eyes were on Oppenheimer, which had become the favourite for awards season. The biographical drama outshone Barbie, another big film released the previous year. Nolan's movie led the Oscars with 13 nominations, showing it had broad support across all categories.

Oppenheimer claimed the Best Picture award, prevailing over a lineup of other impressive contenders. Among the films competing for the coveted Best Picture title alongside Nolan's direction were Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Maestro, American Fiction, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Zone of Interest.

Nolan, a 53-year-old British filmmaker, won his first Oscar on Sunday night for directing the movie Oppenheimer. Despite earning praise for his work throughout his career, Nolan had never won an Oscar until now. He had previously been nominated for directing Dunkirk in 2017 and for original screenplay for Inception in 2010 and Memento in 2001.

During the award ceremony, Nolan expressed gratitude to the Academy for the recognition. He reflected on the history of movies, which is over 100 years old, and expressed hope about the future of his journey in filmmaking. However, he deeply appreciated being acknowledged as a meaningful part of cinema by the Academy.

The film's success is partly due to its significant historical subject matter, which resonates strongly with today's audience. Despite being a long, serious drama partially in black and white, it made nearly a billion dollars worldwide, a rare achievement for a summer release.

Before winning Best Picture at the Oscars, Oppenheimer also won many other important awards, cementing its position as the top contender. Headlined by Cillian Murphy the film also starrer Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh in pivotal roles.

The Hollywood blockbuster earned an impressive $950 million worldwide, a remarkable feat for an R-rated biopic about a scientist. Released in July 2023, the movie is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.