Oscars 2024: Amid Expected Protest, Some Show up with 'Red Pins Supporting a Cease-Fire in Gaza'

New York: The Oscars, kicking off on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, are springing forward an hour earlier than usual due to daylight saving time. But aside from the time shift, this year’s show is going for many tried-and-true Academy Awards traditions. Jimmy Kimmel is back as host.

Past winners are flocking back as presenters. And a big studio epic is poised for a major awards haul. Still, much is circling around this year’s show. Demonstrators are expected to protest the Israel-Hamas war near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Police have beefed up their already extensive presence.

Red, an “IT” color of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up. Some walking the carpet wore red pins supporting a cease-fire in Gaza. Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown, and Brittany Snow popped in bright yellow on the Oscars red carpet Sunday for Hollywood’s big night with a show of red, black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown for Laverne Cox.

Moreno, at 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her Badgley Mischka look. Snow offered a refreshing show of color in a bright strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker. Lavender had a moment on a few. And the Godzilla Minus One cast showed up carrying toy monsters.

With the forecasted Oppenheimer romp, the night’s biggest drama is in the best actress category. Emma Stone (Poor Things) and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) are nearly even-odds to win. While an Oscar for Stone, who won for her performance La La Land, would be her second statuette, an win for Gladstone would make Academy Awards history. No Native American has ever won a competitive Oscar.

While Barbie bested (and helped lift) Oppenheimer at the box office, it appears likely it will take a back seat to Nolan’s film at the Oscars. Gerwig was notably overlooked for best director, sparking an outcry that some, even Hillary Clinton, said mimicked the patriarchy parodied in the film.