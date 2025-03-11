ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscar-Winning Films Dune: Part Two And Interstellar Return To Indian Screens; Deets Inside

Oscar-winning films Dune: Part Two and Interstellar will re-release in Indian cinemas for a limited seven-day run. Check out the release date below.

Hollywood films re-releasing in India this week
Hollywood films re-releasing in India this week (Photo: Film Posters)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 10:08 AM IST

Hyderabad: Catching up on the trend of re-releases, two of Hollywood's mega blockbusters Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's Dune: Part Two and Christopher Nolan's Interstellar are all set to be re-released in India. The Oscar-winning films will be re-released this week, coinciding with the Holi celebrations. Dune Part 2 and Interstellar will return to Indian theatres for a limited seven-day run starting on March 14.

Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, first hit theatres in 2023. The film bagged two Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the Oscars 2025, held on March 3. Set on the desert planet Arrakis, it follows Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he embarks on a mission of vengeance against the House Harkonnen.

This time, the film will be available in IMAX for the first time in India, giving fans an enhanced viewing experience. Warner Bros. India confirmed the re-release in a post on social media, stating, "Back in Cinemas, Bigger Than Ever. Relive the war for Arrakis in 'Dune: Part Two'!"

On the other hand, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is also returning to screens after a successful re-release last month. The sci-fi epic, which originally premiered in 2014, stars Matthew McConaughey as a pilot on a mission to save humanity by travelling beyond the galaxy. The re-release, prompted by overwhelming demand, will once again showcase the film in IMAX for a limited time of seven days.

Nolan's masterpiece, which bagged an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, continues to captivate audiences a decade after its release. Interstellar grossed $730 million worldwide and remains a fan favourite for its breathtaking visuals and thought-provoking story.

Read More

  1. Before Saif Ali Khan, These 7 Actors Have Been Victims Of Assaults
  2. Not Just Neil Nitin Mukesh, THESE Actors Too Faced Rejection Due To Their Good Looks
  3. Oscars 2025: Anora Dominates With 5 Wins, Priyanka Chopra's Anuja Misses Out - Full Winners List Inside

Hyderabad: Catching up on the trend of re-releases, two of Hollywood's mega blockbusters Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's Dune: Part Two and Christopher Nolan's Interstellar are all set to be re-released in India. The Oscar-winning films will be re-released this week, coinciding with the Holi celebrations. Dune Part 2 and Interstellar will return to Indian theatres for a limited seven-day run starting on March 14.

Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, first hit theatres in 2023. The film bagged two Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the Oscars 2025, held on March 3. Set on the desert planet Arrakis, it follows Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he embarks on a mission of vengeance against the House Harkonnen.

This time, the film will be available in IMAX for the first time in India, giving fans an enhanced viewing experience. Warner Bros. India confirmed the re-release in a post on social media, stating, "Back in Cinemas, Bigger Than Ever. Relive the war for Arrakis in 'Dune: Part Two'!"

On the other hand, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is also returning to screens after a successful re-release last month. The sci-fi epic, which originally premiered in 2014, stars Matthew McConaughey as a pilot on a mission to save humanity by travelling beyond the galaxy. The re-release, prompted by overwhelming demand, will once again showcase the film in IMAX for a limited time of seven days.

Nolan's masterpiece, which bagged an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, continues to captivate audiences a decade after its release. Interstellar grossed $730 million worldwide and remains a fan favourite for its breathtaking visuals and thought-provoking story.

Read More

  1. Before Saif Ali Khan, These 7 Actors Have Been Victims Of Assaults
  2. Not Just Neil Nitin Mukesh, THESE Actors Too Faced Rejection Due To Their Good Looks
  3. Oscars 2025: Anora Dominates With 5 Wins, Priyanka Chopra's Anuja Misses Out - Full Winners List Inside

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DUNE PART 2 RE RELEASE DATEINTERSTELLAR RE RELEASE IN INDIAENTERTAINMENT NEWSOSCAR WINNER DUNE PART 2HOLLYWOOD FILMS RE RELEASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.