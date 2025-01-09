ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscar Nominations Delayed Due To California Wildfires

Los Angeles: The nominations announcement of the 97th Academy Awards, originally scheduled for January 17, has been postponed to January 19 in the wake of the raging wildfires in the Southern California region.

According to Variety, the Academy sent an email from CEO Bill Kramer to members on Wednesday afternoon regarding the date changes.

"We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you," the email read.

Subsequently, the deadline for Oscar nomination voting has been extended by two days till January 14. Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12.

Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which takes place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.