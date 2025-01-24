Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez's Historic 13 Nods, Key Contenders, and a Quick Recap on All You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The film, however, that demands the spotlight after Oscar nomination for this season is Emilia Pérez. The Spanish-language musical helmed by Jacques Audiard has just made history by taking in a whopping number of 13 nods, thus becoming the most nominated non-English language movie at the Oscars.
After Roma, this is another movie to crawl under the Netflix blanket that got several high-grade nominations. The nominations bagged by Emilia Pérez are the following: Best Picture, Best Director Jacques Audiard, Best Actress Karla Sofía Gascón, Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Music (Original Score), Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, as well as earning Emilia Pérez France Best International Feature Film.
Oscar Nominations 2025: Quick Recap
- Historic Firsts: Karla Sofía Gascón becomes the first openly trans actor to receive an Oscar nomination.
- Emilia Pérez entered the record books through 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress.
- Other Top Contenders : Wicked and The Brutalist share an equal count of 10 nominations.
- Best Picture Nominees: Anora, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, among others, have made the cut.
What's So Historic about Emilia Pérez Bagging 13 Nods?
The narco-musical Spanish drama engages with the themes of trans identity. The film has garnered 13 Oscar nominations. This is a record-breaking achievement as it surpasses the previous one held by Netflix's Roma (Spanish and Mixtec), which had 10 nominations in 2019, and makes Emilia Pérez the most nominated non-English language film in the history of Academy Awards.
Where to Watch Emilia Pérez?
Emilia Pérez is streaming on Netflix. The film which arrived on OTT in November 2024 garnered buzz ahead of the Oscars. Having taken home the Golden Globe for Best Comedy/Musical, Emilia Pérez was expected to draw a nomination for Best Picture, and it has done no less than that. Those who haven't watched it yet, can now cram it on OTT prior to the big night to be part of the conversation.
Best Picture Race: Who Else Is Nominated?
The Best Picture category is filled with a mix of blockbuster hits and director-driven films. The nominees for Best Picture are:
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Brutalist
- Anora (6 nominations)
- Conclave (8 nominations)
- A Complete Unknown (8 nominations)
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- I’m Still Here
Among the surprises this year are I’m Still Here, a Brazilian film about political resistance, and Nickel Boys, a daring drama told from a first-person perspective.
Acting Nominations: Historic and Surprising Choices
In the Best Actress category, Karla Sofía Gascón's nomination for Emilia Pérez is groundbreaking, as she becomes the first openly trans actor to receive an Oscar nomination. She faces competition from:
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Notably missing from the Best Actress race are Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), and Angelina Jolie (Maria).
In the Best Actor category, one of the more surprising nominees is Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, a film that focuses on the early years of Donald Trump and his real estate ventures. Other contenders are:
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Animation and Other Categories
The Wild Robot, Memoir of a Snail, and Inside Out 2 are other strong contenders for the Best Animated Feature. It is also notable that Inside Out 2 from Pixar is the only Disney film to have made it to the nomination list this year.
Best Supporting Actor and Actress Kieran Culkin and Ariana Grande for A Real Pain and Wicked respectively have been quite the notable mentions for this category.
What is India's Big Oscar Moment This Year?
India has some good news coming in for Oscar season, too. Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga are backing the short film Anuja, which has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film. It's Guneet Monga's third Oscar nomination. The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence were both previous winners of the Academy Awards. Anuja will be competing against strong contenders like Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.
Challenges and Wildfires: A Shadow Over the Oscars
The devastating wildfires in California have impacted the Oscars season. They caused delays in the nominations announcement and forced the Academy to make changes to the ceremony. Despite the challenges, the Academy has emphasized the importance of this event as a symbol of resilience and unity, especially in the face of adversity.
Oscars 2025 Date
The winners of the 97th Academy Awards will be announced during the ceremony on March 3.
Read More