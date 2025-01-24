ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez's Historic 13 Nods, Key Contenders, and a Quick Recap on All You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The film, however, that demands the spotlight after Oscar nomination for this season is Emilia Pérez. The Spanish-language musical helmed by Jacques Audiard has just made history by taking in a whopping number of 13 nods, thus becoming the most nominated non-English language movie at the Oscars.

After Roma, this is another movie to crawl under the Netflix blanket that got several high-grade nominations. The nominations bagged by Emilia Pérez are the following: Best Picture, Best Director Jacques Audiard, Best Actress Karla Sofía Gascón, Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Music (Original Score), Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, as well as earning Emilia Pérez France Best International Feature Film.

Oscar Nominations 2025: Quick Recap - Historic Firsts: Karla Sofía Gascón becomes the first openly trans actor to receive an Oscar nomination. - Emilia Pérez entered the record books through 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress. - Other Top Contenders : Wicked and The Brutalist share an equal count of 10 nominations. - Best Picture Nominees: Anora, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, among others, have made the cut.

What's So Historic about Emilia Pérez Bagging 13 Nods?

The narco-musical Spanish drama engages with the themes of trans identity. The film has garnered 13 Oscar nominations. This is a record-breaking achievement as it surpasses the previous one held by Netflix's Roma (Spanish and Mixtec), which had 10 nominations in 2019, and makes Emilia Pérez the most nominated non-English language film in the history of Academy Awards.

Where to Watch Emilia Pérez?

Emilia Pérez is streaming on Netflix. The film which arrived on OTT in November 2024 garnered buzz ahead of the Oscars. Having taken home the Golden Globe for Best Comedy/Musical, Emilia Pérez was expected to draw a nomination for Best Picture, and it has done no less than that. Those who haven't watched it yet, can now cram it on OTT prior to the big night to be part of the conversation.

Best Picture Race: Who Else Is Nominated?

The Best Picture category is filled with a mix of blockbuster hits and director-driven films. The nominees for Best Picture are: