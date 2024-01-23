Oscar Nominations 2024: India-set 'To Kill a Tiger' in Race for Best Documentary Feature

Los Angeles: The 96th Oscars nominations were unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer headlined by Cillian Murphy is leading Oscars race with 13 nominations, including best picture and director. The countdown to the 2024 Oscars officially kicked off as Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Nisha Pahuja, a Delhi-born and Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto, received a nomination for the best documentary feature at the 2024 Academy Awards for her film To Kill a Tiger. Set in a small Indian village, the documentary had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where it clinched the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.
India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, the Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero, starring Tovino Thomas, didn't make the shortlist of 15 films for the category. The film, depicting the narrative of the devastating Kerala floods in 2018, was announced as India's official entry in September 2023.
On different note, at the 95th Academy Awards, RRR and The Elephant Whisperers, both Indian films, secured honors for best original song and best documentary short. However, India's official entry in the international film category, the Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show), fell short of making it to the final five nominations.
It's noteworthy that the last Indian film to reach the final five nominations was Aamir Khan-led Lagaan in 2001. The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Have a look at Oscars Nominations 2024:
- Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
- Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
- Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- Live Action Short Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Animated Short Film
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
- Original Song
- The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken from Barbie
- It Never Went Away from American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? from Barbie
- Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- International Feature Film
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
- Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Barbie
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
- Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
- Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
- Directing
-
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TSj4Pdre1j— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024
-
- Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest
- Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest