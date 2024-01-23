Oscar Nominations 2024: India-set 'To Kill a Tiger' in Race for Best Documentary Feature

Los Angeles: The 96th Oscars nominations were unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer headlined by Cillian Murphy is leading Oscars race with 13 nominations, including best picture and director. The countdown to the 2024 Oscars officially kicked off as Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Nisha Pahuja, a Delhi-born and Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto, received a nomination for the best documentary feature at the 2024 Academy Awards for her film To Kill a Tiger. Set in a small Indian village, the documentary had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where it clinched the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.

India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, the Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero, starring Tovino Thomas, didn't make the shortlist of 15 films for the category. The film, depicting the narrative of the devastating Kerala floods in 2018, was announced as India's official entry in September 2023.

On different note, at the 95th Academy Awards, RRR and The Elephant Whisperers, both Indian films, secured honors for best original song and best documentary short. However, India's official entry in the international film category, the Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show), fell short of making it to the final five nominations.

It's noteworthy that the last Indian film to reach the final five nominations was Aamir Khan-led Lagaan in 2001. The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Have a look at Oscars Nominations 2024:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple America Ferrera – Barbie Jodie Foster — Nyad Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Costume Design

Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things

Sound

The Creator Maestro Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Oppenheimer The Zone of Interest

Original Score

American Fiction Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction Barbie Oppenheimer Poor Things The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Maestro May December Past Lives

Live Action Short Film

The After Invincible Night of Fortune Red, White and Blue The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig Ninety-Five Senses Our Uniform Pachyderme War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling — Barbie Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Original Song

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot I’m Just Ken from Barbie It Never Went Away from American Symphony Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President The Eternal Memory Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island in Between The Last Repair Shop Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy) Perfect Days (Japan) Society of the Snow (Spain) The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany) The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron Elemental Nimona Robot Dreams Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Barbie

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things Society of the Snow

Production Design

Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator Godzilla Minus One Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Napoleon

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper — Maestro Colman Domingo — Rustin Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening — Nyad Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall Carey Mulligan — Maestro Emma Stone — Poor Things

Directing

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Best Picture