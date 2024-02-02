Loading...

Orry Strikes His Signature Pose with 'National Jiju' Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 7:24 AM IST

Orry strikes his signature pose with Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas

Orry Awatramani shared a string of pictures from a star studded party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla for the Jonas brothers. He was seen posing with Nick in his patent style with one hand on the national jiju's chest.

Hyderabad: The ever-present Orry Awatramani aka Orry partied with the Jonas Brothers when they came in Mumbai for their maiden concert in India recently. The social media celebrity attended Natasha Poonawalla's party, which she hosted to welcome Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas. Orry just shared a photo dump from the party on his Instagram.

The first image shows Orry executing his trademark pose, with Nick standing alongside him. Joe Jonas and Adar Poonawalla are also seen in the photograph. In the other slides, he appears with Tania Shroff, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sussanne Khan.

Despite the party's colourful environment with everyone dressed to the nines, Orry chose a casual look of a white t-shirt and trousers. Orry dressed for the party in a white t-shirt that stated, "YOLO You only love Orry." He captioned the photos: "Everybody's posing, but they're posing like me."

Nick was wearing a patterned yellow coord set. Joe Jonas chose a denim shirt and dark blue trousers. Kevin Jonas wore a brown T-shirt underneath a striped shirt and jeans.

For the unversed, Nick Jonas and his brothers performed on the opening day of the Lollapalooza festival on January 27. Following the concert, they headed to the Poonawalla mansion for a welcome reception. In addition to the Jonas Brothers, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tania Shroff attended the Poonawalla's Mumbai event.

Priyanka Chopra did not travel with Nick to India for the show. She did, however, upload a viral video from the event on her Instagram account, thanking Mumbai for greeting Nick so warmly. She wrote, "My heart… Thank you, Mumbai." Taapsee Pannu and Deepika Padukone also cheered Nick on as he performed in the city.

TAGGED:

Orry with Nick JonasOrry Awatramani aka OrryOrry with Jonas brothers

