Operation Valentine X Review: Varun Tej-Manushi Chhillar Starrer Receives Mixed Feedback

Hyderabad: Actor Varun Tej Konidela made his debut in the world of Hindi cinema with the action-packed thriller Operation Valentine. Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the movie features Manushi Chhillar in a leading role. The promotional activities for this film were widespread, targeting not only the audience in Telugu-speaking regions but also the Hindi market. As the movie hit the silver screens today, March 1, social media users shared their views on the film, delivering a mix of positive and negative feedback.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, a user expressed admiration for the film, stating that every cast member and each frame is exceptional in the movie, particularly praising the interval and climax as outstanding. The user wrote, "Movie film lo prathi cast and every frame the best and good film #OperationValentine interval and climax best."

Another user highlighted the film's excellence, commending its remarkable moments and describing it as extraordinary with a brilliant performance and captivating storyline. Additionally, one user was amazed by the superb performances displayed by all actors in the movie, considering it among the best recent films to experience in theaters.

A section of social media, however, criticised the film, pointing out the flat narrative as its major flaw, lacking emotional depth throughout the storyline and significant highlights, portraying it as another disappointment from Varun Tej. Another user wrote that the movie was a poor version of Fighter. Criticisms were also directed towards the musical score by Mickey J Meyer and the unimpressive love track involving Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar.

A different perspective was shared regarding Operation Valentine, describing it as a lackluster viewing experience with an acceptable pre-climax. Criticisms were raised towards Varun Tej's repetitive acting, the inadequacy of visual effects, and synchronization issues, concluding the review with a recommendation to skip the movie.

The film delves into the realm of the Indian Air Force, portraying the significant events of the Balakot Air Strikes of 2019. The cast includes Varun Tej as Arjun Rudra Dev Singhania and Manushi Chhillar as Sonal Chauhan.