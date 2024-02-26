Chiranjeevi Lauds Varun Tej's Film Choices, Gently Teases about His Marriage to Lavanya Tripathi

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi praised Varun Tej for his diverse film choices . Varun Tej will mark a decade in the film industry this December, starting from his debut in 2014 with Mukunda to his soon-to-be-released Operation Valentine. At the pre-release event for Operation Valentine, Chiranjeevi, Varun's uncle and Padma Vibhushan awardee, commended Varun's courage in exploring various genres and forging his own path in the industry.

The pre-release event of Operation Valentine took place here on February 25, with Chiranjeevi as the chief guest. He praised the team's efforts in creating an aerial action film and applauded Varun Tej and director Shakti Pratap Singh for their bravery. While the entire team was present at the event, Operation Valentine's leading lady Manushi Chhillar seemingly gave it a miss.

Chiranjeevi expressed his delight that Varun Tej is charting his own course instead of following his footsteps. He applauded Varun's bold film choices and his ability to showcase versatility across different genres, from Mukunda to Fidaa, Kanche, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and now Operation Valentine.

In a light-hearted moment, Chiranjeevi joked about Varun's marriage to Lavanya Tripathi while discussing Varun's filmography. He also drew comparisons between Operation Valentine and Top Gun Maverick, highlighting it as the first Telugu film in the aerial action genre. Initially puzzled by the title, Chiranjeevi later understood its significance as a tribute to the Pulwama attack on February 14.

Chiranjeevi praised director Shakti Pratap Singh's dedication, noting how his short film on an aerial surgical strike surprised even Air Force officers. He predicted that Singh's work would inspire other young talents in the Telugu film industry. Additionally, the 68-year-old superstar shared that Operation Valentine pays homage to the Indian Air Force's retaliation following the Pulwama attack, honoring the sacrifice of 40 CRPF soldiers.