One Piece Season 2 First-Look Teaser Out; Makers Announce Early Renewal For Season 3

Netflix drops One Piece Season 2 teaser, titled Into the Grand Line, and renews the hit live-action series for Season 3.

Published : August 10, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: Netflix has dropped the highly anticipated first-look teaser for One Piece live-action Season 2, and in a surprise move, confirmed that the hit series will also return for a third season. The announcement came during a special event in Tokyo celebrating Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga, thrilling fans worldwide.

The second season, titled Into the Grand Line, is set to premiere in 2026. The teaser, revealed today, offers a glimpse of Monkey D. Luffy (Inaki Godoy) and his Straw Hat Pirates as they venture into the legendary Grand Line, a perilous ocean route dividing the world into Paradise and the New World. In their journey, they will come across peculiar islands, intimidating enemies, and the promise of the best treasure of all: the One Piece.

New Enemies, Old Friends

In season 2, the Straw Hats will take on the secretive Baroque Works agents. The teaser showcases battles with characters like Miss Wednesday aka Princess Vivi (Charithra Chandran), and Miss All Sunday aka Nico Robin (Lera Abova), who displays her powers with the Hana Hana no Mi devil fruit.

Not to be outdone, Marine Vice-Admiral Smoker (Callum Kerr) makes his entrance with his iconic twin cigars. Fans also get a glimpse of the friendly giant Brogy (Brendan Murray) and the massive Island Whale Laboon, hinting at storylines from the Reverse Mountain arc.

Interestingly, Tony Tony Chopper (revealed earlier at Netflix's Tudum event) does not appear in the teaser, nor are there clear scenes from the Drum Island arc, where the beloved reindeer doctor makes his debut. Chopper will be brought to life through voice and motion capture by Mikaela Hoover.

Expanded Cast and Production Updates

Returning cast members include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. New faces joining the crew include Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as King Nefertari Cobra of Alabasta.

For Season 3, Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner, replacing Matt Owens, who departed in March. Stokes previously worked as a co-executive producer and writer on Season 1. Production for the third season has already begun an unusually early greenlight that underscores Netflix's confidence in the series.

Since it debuted in 2023, One Piece has quickly become one of the most popular shows on Netflix, loved by both manga fans and new-comers alike for its faithful adaptation and high production value. With Season 2's expanded world and renewal for a Season 3 already under-way, Netflix is clearly betting on the Straw Hat Pirates for the long-term.

