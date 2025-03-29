One Piece Returns After Six Months: Episodes 1123, 1124 Release Dates And What To Expect

Hyderabad: Great news for One Piece fans as the beloved anime based on Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga is finally making its return after a six-month hiatus. The excitement is building as the series resumes the Egghead Arc, with two new episodes releasing on consecutive days. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes, including release dates, times, and where to watch them.

When Is The Release Date For One Piece Episode 1123?

One Piece Episode 1123 will premiere on Saturday, April 5, at 11:15 pm JST. But fans worldwide will be able to watch the episode shortly after it airs in Japan. Here is the release time for the various time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7:15 am, April 5 (Saturday)

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 9:15 am, April 5 (Saturday)

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 10:15 am, April 5 (Saturday)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:45 pm, April 5 (Saturday)

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11:15 pm, April 5 (Saturday)

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:45 am, April 6 (Sunday)

When Is The Release Date For One Piece Episode 1124?

The fun doesn't stop there as Episode 1124 is set to broadcast the next day at 11:15 pm JST on Sunday, April 6. Here are the time zones by region:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7:15 am, April 6 (Sunday)

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 9:15 am, April 6 (Sunday)

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 10:15 am, April 6 (Sunday)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:45 pm, April 6 (Sunday)

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11:15 pm, April 6 (Sunday)

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:45 am, April 7 (Monday)

Where Can You Stream One Piece Episodes 1123 And 1124?

Once they air in Japan, Episodes 1123 and 1124 can be streamed on various streaming sites such as Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans will need a subscription to access the episodes on both streaming sites.

What Can Viewers Expect From One Piece Episodes?

With the anime resuming the Egghead Arc, fans can anticipate action-packed episodes featuring Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Recent promotional content hints that these new episodes will focus heavily on the unfolding events at Egghead Island. Viewers can look forward to intense battles, intriguing revelations, and the continuation of the Straw Hats' thrilling adventure.

The return of One Piece promises to deliver more epic moments and push the story forward as the Egghead Saga unfolds. Be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for the next chapter in the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates!