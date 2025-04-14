On Vishu 2025, Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Update On Daayra, 'Excited' To Work With 'Incredible' Kareena Kapoor In Meghna Gulzar Film

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming film Daayra. The project, directed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled under the production house Junglee Pictures, will see him sharing the screen with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor officially announced his involvement on the auspicious occasion of Vishu, through a post on social media, expressing his excitement about the collaboration.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 14, 2024, Prithviraj shared a couple of pictures with director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. One picture shows the trio seemingly engrossed in discussions, possibly over the film's script, while the other captures them smiling for the camera. Alongside the images, the actor wrote, "Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with @meghnagulzar, the incredible #KareenaKapoorKhan and @JungleePictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu!"

Kareena, too, shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "I've always said that I'm a director's actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra, let's do this."

The announcement comes after months of speculation, as Daayra was first revealed in 2024 but saw little development news since then. Earlier this month, on April 7, Prithviraj was spotted in Mumbai, reportedly after a meeting with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two actors, twinning in blue, were captured by paparazzi as they exited a venue together, fueling excitement about their collaboration. Later that evening, Prithviraj attended the Maddock Films success party along with his wife.

Interestingly, the project has seen several changes since its initial stages. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana were previously associated with Daayra but reportedly stepped away due to 'scheduling conflicts'.

Prithviraj, after making his first appearance in Bollywood with Aiyyaa (2012) opposite Rani Mukerji, appeared in Aurangzeb (2013) and Naam Shabana (2017). With Daayra, he is returning to Hindi films, with a powerful collaboration with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.