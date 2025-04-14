ETV Bharat / entertainment

On Vishu 2025, Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Update On Daayra, 'Excited' To Work With 'Incredible' Kareena Kapoor In Meghna Gulzar Film

Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the occasion of Vishu, confirms his Bollywood comeback with Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On Vishu 2025, Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Update On Daayra, 'Excited' To Work With 'Incredible' Kareena Kapoor In Meghna Gulzar Film
Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Update On Daayra, 'Excited' To Work With 'Incredible' Kareena Kapoor In Meghna Gulzar Film (Photo: ANI, IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming film Daayra. The project, directed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled under the production house Junglee Pictures, will see him sharing the screen with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor officially announced his involvement on the auspicious occasion of Vishu, through a post on social media, expressing his excitement about the collaboration.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 14, 2024, Prithviraj shared a couple of pictures with director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. One picture shows the trio seemingly engrossed in discussions, possibly over the film's script, while the other captures them smiling for the camera. Alongside the images, the actor wrote, "Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with @meghnagulzar, the incredible #KareenaKapoorKhan and @JungleePictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu!"

Kareena, too, shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "I've always said that I'm a director's actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra, let's do this."

The announcement comes after months of speculation, as Daayra was first revealed in 2024 but saw little development news since then. Earlier this month, on April 7, Prithviraj was spotted in Mumbai, reportedly after a meeting with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two actors, twinning in blue, were captured by paparazzi as they exited a venue together, fueling excitement about their collaboration. Later that evening, Prithviraj attended the Maddock Films success party along with his wife.

Interestingly, the project has seen several changes since its initial stages. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana were previously associated with Daayra but reportedly stepped away due to 'scheduling conflicts'.

Prithviraj, after making his first appearance in Bollywood with Aiyyaa (2012) opposite Rani Mukerji, appeared in Aurangzeb (2013) and Naam Shabana (2017). With Daayra, he is returning to Hindi films, with a powerful collaboration with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

READ MORE

  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran Receives Income Tax Notice Amid L2 Empuraan Controversy
  2. 'Great That They Met, But...': Imtiaz Ali on Shahid-Kareena Reunion at IIFA Sparking Jab We Met Sequel Hopes - Watch
  3. SS Rajamouli's SSMB29: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra to Join Mahesh Babu?

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming film Daayra. The project, directed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled under the production house Junglee Pictures, will see him sharing the screen with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor officially announced his involvement on the auspicious occasion of Vishu, through a post on social media, expressing his excitement about the collaboration.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 14, 2024, Prithviraj shared a couple of pictures with director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. One picture shows the trio seemingly engrossed in discussions, possibly over the film's script, while the other captures them smiling for the camera. Alongside the images, the actor wrote, "Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with @meghnagulzar, the incredible #KareenaKapoorKhan and @JungleePictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu!"

Kareena, too, shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "I've always said that I'm a director's actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra, let's do this."

The announcement comes after months of speculation, as Daayra was first revealed in 2024 but saw little development news since then. Earlier this month, on April 7, Prithviraj was spotted in Mumbai, reportedly after a meeting with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two actors, twinning in blue, were captured by paparazzi as they exited a venue together, fueling excitement about their collaboration. Later that evening, Prithviraj attended the Maddock Films success party along with his wife.

Interestingly, the project has seen several changes since its initial stages. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana were previously associated with Daayra but reportedly stepped away due to 'scheduling conflicts'.

Prithviraj, after making his first appearance in Bollywood with Aiyyaa (2012) opposite Rani Mukerji, appeared in Aurangzeb (2013) and Naam Shabana (2017). With Daayra, he is returning to Hindi films, with a powerful collaboration with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

READ MORE

  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran Receives Income Tax Notice Amid L2 Empuraan Controversy
  2. 'Great That They Met, But...': Imtiaz Ali on Shahid-Kareena Reunion at IIFA Sparking Jab We Met Sequel Hopes - Watch
  3. SS Rajamouli's SSMB29: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra to Join Mahesh Babu?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DAAYRAPRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARANKAREENA KAPOOR KHANPRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN DAAYRAPRITHVIRAJ KAREENA FILM DAAYRA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.