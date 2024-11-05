On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Shares His Adorable Photo with Akaay and Vamika

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship has always been one that fans adore and admire for its privacy and warmth. This year, as Virat Kohli turned 36, Anushka gave a glimpse into their personal world with a heartfelt post that captured a tender moment between the cricketer and their children, Akaay and Vamika.

It was the first time Anushka shared a picture of their son, Akaay, who was born earlier this year. The photograph, which featured Virat lovingly holding Akaay while Vamika stood beside him, radiated love and happiness. However, staying true to their preference for privacy, Anushka cleverly concealed her children's faces using heart emojis.

The simplicity of her post—without any captions—spoke volumes. Instead of words, Anushka used just a heart emoji and the evil eye symbol to express her affection and joy, a subtle yet meaningful way to wish her husband.

Anushka and Virat have consistently been very protective of their family’s privacy. Despite being two of the most popular public figures in India, they have made it clear that they want their children to grow up out of the media’s constant gaze. They have often requested the paparazzi to respect their space and avoid taking pictures of their little ones. This sense of boundary extends to their own public appearances too, with both of them opting to stay away from social events and public gatherings.

On the occasion of Virat's birthday, the couple chose to celebrate in India, after spending a significant amount of time in London. Reports suggest they had a small, intimate celebration at Virat’s restaurant chain where close friends and family were present.

On the professional front, Anushka career has had its share of uncertainties. Her much-anticipated film Chakda Xpress, where she portrays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is in the balance for long. Despite the initial buzz when it was announced in 2022, there have been no updates on the film’s release, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the update.