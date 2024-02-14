On Valentine's Day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Message on Growing in Wisdom

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu frequently shares uplifting messages on social media, aiming to inspire and motivate her followers. On Valentine's Day, she chose to spread a message about personal growth and acceptance. Through a post on Instagram, Samantha shared a meaningful reel highlighting how, over the years, we often worry about others' opinions, but as we mature, we realize the insignificance of such concerns.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Samantha underlined the importance of embracing one's unique identity, regardless of external judgments. The video conveyed a powerful message about the transformative journey of life, where with age, one becomes more introspective and quiet. The message shared by Samantha also highlights how as maturity sets in, acceptance of reality replaces the need to seek validation from others, bringing about a liberating sense of self-assurance.

After a hiatus due to health reasons, Samantha is all set to make a comeback to acting. Despite her battle with Myositis, she has resumed work and is eagerly anticipating the launch of her health-focused podcast, Take 20, which she announced recently.

Following her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021, Samantha has been exploring new avenues in her career. She ventured into OTT platforms with her role in Family Man 2 and is now preparing for her part in Citadel, the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series, alongside Varun Dhawan.

In last December, Samantha unveiled her production banner, Tra-la-la Moving Pictures, with a vision to showcase contemporary stories reflecting diverse perspectives and modern ideologies. Through Tra-la-la Moving Pictures, Samantha aims to empower storytellers to create compelling content that captivates audiences with its depth and authenticity.