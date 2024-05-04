On Trisha's Birthday, Her Fans Distribute Food Packets to the Needy, Vishwambhara Makers Drop Poster

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha is celebrating her 41st birthday today, May 4. As the 'South Queen' turns a year older, her fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to shower her with love and admiration, sharing heartfelt notes and pictures. Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming film Vishwambhara have shared a poster of Trisha a while ago, wishing her a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, production house UV Creations unveiled a stunning poster of Trisha. In the poster, she exudes elegance and sophistication, donning a traditional red lehenga and diamond necklace, while also maintaining a pleasant smile. The caption of the poster reads, "Wishing the eternal beauty and the epitome of charm @trishakrishnan a very Happy Birthday — Team #Vishwambhara. In cinemas 10th Jan 2025."

On her special day, Trisha took to her Instagram Story and shared a reel of children wishing her a happy birthday. The reel, shared by one of Trisha's fan pages, shows kids celebrating Trisha's birthday with elaborate decorations. The children in the video are fed with food to celebrate Trisha's birthday.

Speaking of Trisha's forthcoming movie Vishwambhara, she portrays the romantic companion of Megastar Chiranjeevi. This movie makers the reunion of the duo after nearly two decades. Written and helmed by Mallidi Vassishta and bankrolled by UV Creations, Vishambhara is a fantasy drama, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rana Daggubati, and Surbhi among others in significant roles. The film, being made on a grand scale, is currently in production and is set to hit the silver screens next year on January 10.