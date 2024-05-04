On Trisha's Birthday, Her Fans Distribute Food Packets to the Needy, Vishwambhara Makers Drop Poster

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

Actor Trisha is celebrating her 41st birthday today, May 4. As the 'South Queen' turns a year older, her fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to shower her with love and admiration, sharing heartfelt notes and pictures.
Trisha celebrates her 41st birthday (Photo: Instagram (UV Creations))

Trisha turns a year older on Saturday, May 4. Fans have flooded social media wishing their favourite actor a happy birthday, while at the same time, the makers of the upcoming movie Vishwambhara have shared a new poster of Trisha on her special day.

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha is celebrating her 41st birthday today, May 4. As the 'South Queen' turns a year older, her fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to shower her with love and admiration, sharing heartfelt notes and pictures. Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming film Vishwambhara have shared a poster of Trisha a while ago, wishing her a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, production house UV Creations unveiled a stunning poster of Trisha. In the poster, she exudes elegance and sophistication, donning a traditional red lehenga and diamond necklace, while also maintaining a pleasant smile. The caption of the poster reads, "Wishing the eternal beauty and the epitome of charm @trishakrishnan a very Happy Birthday — Team #Vishwambhara. In cinemas 10th Jan 2025."

On her special day, Trisha took to her Instagram Story and shared a reel of children wishing her a happy birthday. The reel, shared by one of Trisha's fan pages, shows kids celebrating Trisha's birthday with elaborate decorations. The children in the video are fed with food to celebrate Trisha's birthday.

Speaking of Trisha's forthcoming movie Vishwambhara, she portrays the romantic companion of Megastar Chiranjeevi. This movie makers the reunion of the duo after nearly two decades. Written and helmed by Mallidi Vassishta and bankrolled by UV Creations, Vishambhara is a fantasy drama, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rana Daggubati, and Surbhi among others in significant roles. The film, being made on a grand scale, is currently in production and is set to hit the silver screens next year on January 10.

READ MORE

  1. Revisiting Vijay, Trisha's Ghilli: Actress Walks down Memory Lane, Shares Glimpses from Film
  2. Lok Sabha 2024: Prashanth Returns from GOAT Russia Shoot to Vote; Trisha, Raghava Also Cast Ballot
  3. Not Trisha Krishnan, but Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Talks for Allu Arjun's next with Atlee; Reports

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.