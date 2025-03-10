'On Top Of The World': Amitabh Bachchan to Samantha, Film Fraternity Lauds Team India for Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Hyderabad: On Sunday, India sealed their third ICC Champions Trophy title by beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai. Celebrities chimed in to congratulate the Men In Blue on the victory. From Amitabh Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others, all shared their excitement about the historic feat.

Amitabh Bachchan penned a congratulatory post and praised the Indian cricket team for their confident gameplay. Taking to his blog, he wrote: "And the wellwishers .. in somewhat limited numbers and enthu, because of the IND v NZ .. but still a joy as ever. Sat in one spot .. sat in the style of the required tashan ... and the VICTORY !!"

He lauded the team for their calm, confident, and strategic gameplay, without revealing anxiety or nervousness. "A cool calm collected play .. no facial giveaways of resolve or anxiousness .. just a most confident unobtrusive planned execution play." The thespian also reflected on how India is now respected on the global stage. "This is INDIA now in the eyes of the World .. a respect of achievement .. a recognition of India can do it .. an acceptance that India will do it .."

Amitabh Bachchan asked how many nations achieved what India has in 78 years of independence. "We rank high .. very high ..Good night .. And many congratulations to Team India for their Victory today," the megastar wrote.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared his thoughts on the win, describing India's performance as 'fantastic.' Shahid also mentioned that he watched the entire match 'while preparing' for his IIFA performance. Speaking to the media at the IIFA 2025 event on Sunday, March 9, the Kabir Singh actor, while praising Team India's consistency, said, "Fantastic. I was watching the entire match while we were preparing for the show tonight, and I mean they've not lost a single match."

"I think they've lost just one match in the last 23 matches they've played in ICC championships, which is an absolutely breathtaking record. So many congratulations to the team. We're all so proud and happy, and we're also wearing blue," the actor added.

Actor Bobby Deol congratulated Team India on winning their third ICC Champions Trophy title. While speaking to the media at the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), he said, "Team India is amazing. It was the whole tournament. Each and every player has contributed, and that's the most amazing part about our team. If I were at home, I would have ordered good food or asked someone to cook something good. Halwa khata."

"It is not so easy as there is pressure. India has millions and millions of people expecting them to win always. It's not so easy, and the way the boys have played hats off to them. I was lucky to watch the winning shot. So. I love cricket. I love the players, and there are so many more players who are coming up. I wish everyone gets a chance to play for Team India," the actor further shared.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Sonu Sood, director Madhur Bhandarkar too congratulated the team on the victory. "It is a moment of pride and excitement for all the Indians. After 12 years, we have won the Champions Trophy title, and everyone is celebrating this victory. I congratulate the Indian team..God bless you..Jai Bharat, Jai Hindustan, Jai Bhartiye Cricket Team," Ghai told a news agency.

Sood congratulated team India, saying, "Congratulations Team India for winning ICC Champions Trophy. We knew it is going to happen. You are the best. Har ek player ko dil se salaam..keep winning like this because you are the champions and it is just the beginning.."

Actor Rajpal Yadav added, "Congratulations Team India...my heart is filled with happiness..congratulations Indians and entire Indian team who played with so much dedication and won the trophy..Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram.."

"Team India played so well. And I congratulate the entire team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy," said director Madhur Bhandarkar. Speaking to the media at the ongoing IIFA 2025 awards in Jaipur, Kriti said: "When I heard all the shouting and hooting, I thought, 'Who has entered?' And then, of course, I realised it was a double celebration! I'm extremely proud and so happy. Tonight, we are not only celebrating 25 years of IIFA but also India's victory," she said.

Film Fraternity Lauds Team India for Champions Trophy 2025 Win (Photo: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories and shared, "What a match, what a win! Congratulations, Team India! What a phenomenal match - unbreakable spirit and a well-deserved victory! #Champions."

Abhishek Bachchan also penned on the photo-sharing app, "The trophy is coming home! A masterclass of skill, grit, and passion by Team India. On top of the world!" Jr NTR's post read, "Congratulations to Team India on a well-deserved and dominant Champions Trophy victory! Going undefeated all the way is no small feat."

Prominent South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan celebrated the special victory with a post that read, "Special victory from a very special team! India and its dominance in cricket continues." Elated by India's win, Chiranjeevi also shared, "Proud and Overjoyed !! Congratulations Team India!! India - The Champions!!! Jai Hind !! 🇮🇳."

Ektaa Kapoor congratulated the Men in Blue writing, "Champions through and through! Our men in blue continue to make us proud. Congratulations #TeamIndia on this incredible win!" R Madhavan shared, "Well done Boyssss..yeahhhh man.."

Ajay Devgn dropped a video of the iconic scene from "Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham" on his IG where Kajol can be seen celebrating India's win by hosting the tricolor. "Humare ghar mein aaj bhi yahi maahol hai (The same atmosphere still exists in our house even today)… Congratulations Team India!!", he captioned the post.

"We are the champions!! A well-executed chase led by Sharma ji ka ladka, superb bowling, and an unshakable team spirit lead us #ChampionsTrophy win! Proud proud proud!!" Randeep Hooda mentioned in his IG stories.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of the Indian cricket team on her Instagram story and drew the Indian tricolor on it to show her support to the team in the win.

As the entire country celebrated the historic win of Men in Blue against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the better halves of the players also celebrated in their sweet and emotional way. Virat Kohli hugged his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in the stadium after the historic win. A video of the adorable moment of the lovebirds is doing rounds on social media.

Not only Anushka but Athiya Shetty also supported husband K L Rahul. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her watching the match from home. While Athiya is standing in front of the TV, hubby K L Rahul can be seen on the screen. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji.