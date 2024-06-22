On Thalapathy Vijay's 50th Birthday, GOAT Makers Unveil Teaser Loaded with Adrenaline-pumping Action - Watch

Hyderabad: On June 22, as Thalapathy Vijay marked his 50th birthday, fans eagerly awaited a special treat from the makers of his upcoming film GOAT, also known as Greatest Of All Time. The much-anticipated tribute video has finally been released, showcasing breathtaking Hollywood-style visuals that have left netizens spellbound.

Director Venkat Prabhu, taking to his official X/Twitter handle, shared this exclusive promo celebrating Thalapathy Vijay's milestone birthday. The short clip offers a glimpse into Vijay's dual roles in the film GOAT. Venkat Prabhu captioned the post, "Happy birthday to THE GOAT @actorvijay na. Love u na❤️❤️❤️ See you tomorrow 😉#GOATBdayShots #HBDThalapathyVijay..

In the teaser, Vijay is seen in an intense stunt sequence on foreign roads, seemingly shot in Russia. Maneuvering through the streets of Moscow, Vijay rides a motorcycle with his younger version seated behind him, wielding a gun against their pursuers. The action-packed scenes culminate in a series of tantalising flashes, heightening anticipation for what's to come.

The Twitterverse erupted with excitement, sharing stills from the video and lauding music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, director Venkat Prabhu, and the film’s cinematic finesse. GOAT is slated to hit theaters on September 5 and is rumored to be Vijay’s one of the final cinematic endeavours, following his recent foray into politics earlier this year.

Despite the occasion, reports indicate Vijay may not be celebrating his 50th birthday due to the tragic Kallakurichi hooch incident, which claimed the lives of 50 people, 27 still critical while atleast are under treatment.