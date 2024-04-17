On Ram Navami 2024, Prasanth Varma Drops Poster of Jai Hanuman, next from His Cinematic Universe

Hyderabad: Director Prasanth Varma delighted audiences with his mythological superhero flick, HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, which soared to success at the box office. Building on this massive success, Varma announced his next directorial venture, Jai Hanuman on the ocassion of Ram Navami 2024.

On the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, fans eagerly awaited updates on Jai Hanuman. As anticipated, Varma took to social media to share a significant update about his upcoming venture under Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

In his tweet, Varma extended warm wishes for a Happy and Blessed #RamNavami, pledging to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience to audiences worldwide. He expressed, "'वचनं धर्मस्य रक्षणं' Wishing everyone a very Happy & Blessed #RamNavami. On this sacred occasion and with the divine blessings of Lord Rama, this is my promise to all the audience across the globe to give you an experience like never before & a film to celebrate for a lifetime. This is going to be a special one for all of us."

Accompanying his message was a captivating poster of Jai Hanuman, featuring Lord Hanuman making a solemn vow to Lord Rama. The poster ignited excitement among fans, eager to witness Varma's next cinematic vision unfold on the silver screen.

Although details about the cast and plot of Jai Hanuman remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that the film will delve into the character of Lord Hanuman, distinct from Teja Sajja's portrayal in the previous installment. Nevertheless, Sajja is expected to make an appearance in the film.

The 34-year-old director aims to explore various mythological superhero tales, spotlighting different characters from Hindu mythology, in his quest to establish a unique cinematic universe.