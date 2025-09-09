On His 58th Birthday, Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans, Reflects On 34 Years In Bollywood: 'This Is Your Journey As Much As Mine'
Akshay Kumar turns 58 today. He thanked fans for supporting his 34-year journey in films. The actor will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 58th birthday today, September 9. He has spent 34 years in the film industry and worked in over 150 movies. On his special day, Akshay shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. He posted a collage showing different characters he has played over the years.
In the caption, he wrote: "Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I'm just here to say an eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay..Jai Mahakal"
He also thanked Rahul Nanda for creating the special picture. Akshay wrote: "P.S.: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life's work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans."
Akshay started his career in 1991 with Saugandh, and the success of the action thriller Khiladi established him as an action star in the 1990s, leading to several films in the Khiladi film series, in addition to other action films such as Mohra (1994) and Jaanwar (1999). He has appeared in a lot of thrillers, fast-paced dramas, comedies, and patriotic films over the years, sticking to his versatility. Recognising his contributions to Indian cinema, he has received the Padma Shri Award.
Up next, Kumar will be seen in Jolly LLB 3 opposite Arshad Warsi. The teaser was released on August 12, offering a glimpse of their funny yet intense courtroom battle. Saurabh Shukla returns as Judge Tripathi. The film will release on September 19, 2025. The Jolly LLB franchise began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. In 2017, Akshay starred in Jolly LLB 2 with Huma Qureshi. Now, the two lead actors of the earlier films will clash in the third part.
