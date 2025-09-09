ETV Bharat / entertainment

On His 58th Birthday, Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans, Reflects On 34 Years In Bollywood: 'This Is Your Journey As Much As Mine'

Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans as He Turns 58 ( Photo: ANI )

Published : September 9, 2025

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 58th birthday today, September 9. He has spent 34 years in the film industry and worked in over 150 movies. On his special day, Akshay shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. He posted a collage showing different characters he has played over the years. In the caption, he wrote: "Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I'm just here to say an eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay..Jai Mahakal"