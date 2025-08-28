Is There Someone Else In Govinda's Life? Wife Sunita Ahuja Clears Air With Bold Statement - Watch Video

Hyderabad: This Ganesh Chaturthi turned out to be extra special for Govinda’s fans. For weeks, rumours were rife that all was not well between the 90s superstar and his wife of 38 years, Sunita Ahuja. Reports even claimed she had filed for divorce. But the couple chose the festive occasion to set the record straight in true Govinda style, with a splash of colour, warmth, and filmy drama.

Dressed in matching shades of maroon, Govinda and Sunita welcomed Ganpati into their Mumbai home and also into the media glare. Standing together, the couple smiled, posed, and shut down whispers of a marriage on the rocks.

Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Sunita Ahuja (Photo: IANS)

Sunita, who rarely holds back her words, gave it straight to the gossipmongers. “Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hai, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai (Look at how close we are today… if something was wrong, would we be this close? If there was distance, it would show! Nobody can separate us, even if God himself or the devil tries. Nobody can)," she declared, holding Govinda’s hand with a laugh.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together amid divorce buss (Video: ANI)

And then came her filmi punchline, “Ek picture tha na ‘Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai’… waise hi mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai, aur kisi ka nahi!” She also requested media, "Until we speak, please don’t say anything."

If that wasn’t enough, Sunita also took a dig at the chatter around Govinda finding someone else. With her trademark sass, she quipped, “Aise sundar biwi milegi kya usko? Main kuch bhi pehen lu, acchi hi lagti hu!”

On her recent weight loss too, she was candid. “Vlogs bana rahe hain toh sundar lagna padta hai. Moti ko dekhenga kaun,” she said, admitting she consciously worked on herself.

Actor Govinda with his son Yashvardhan and wife Sunita Ahuja (Photo: IANS)

The couple, who married back in 1987, have stood together through the highs and lows of Govinda’s stardom. The couple has a daughter, Tina, who debuted in Bollywood in 2015, and a son, Yashvardhan, now prepping for his launch.