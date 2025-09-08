ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary: 'A Rare Gem', Says Raveena Tandon; Udit Narayan Calls His Music 'A Blessing'

While not always perceived as a major force in the Hindi film industry, internationally renowned singer-composer-lyricist-filmmaker Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, known for his distinctive baritone voice, was influential in Bollywood for introducing Northeast Indian culture and folk music, receiving numerous prestigious awards for his compositions and singing. Among his many iconic songs, Dil Hoom Hoom Kare from the 1993 film Rudaali stands out for its ability to cross cultural boundaries. The haunting melody of this poignant song has made it timeless and an all-time classic in Indian cinema. The song captures the essence of the story and the social barriers faced by the protagonist, Shanichari, portrayed by Dimple Kapadia. Today marks the birth centenary of the legendary artist whose body of work remains a memorable part of Indian music history. His work was recognised with awards such as the National Film Award for Best Music Direction and the DadaSaheb Phalke Award, highlighting his significant contribution to the Indian film music industry.

Kalpana Lajmi's critically acclaimed Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, which follows the story of a battered wife, may not have lived up to its expectations at the box office, but the film’s music became the talking point in the early 2000 decade. The lead actress, Raveena Tandon, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role as Durga Saikia, says, "I am so grateful to be one of those who got to meet and work with Dada (Hazarika) as we fondly called him. The music of Daman and the fact that Dada also sang for it is something I will cherish forever. He was such an amazing human being; he was a rare gem."

Veteran filmmaker Sai Paranjpye recalls contacting Hazarika hesitatingly when the latter was at his peak in Bollywood after Rudaali became a critical and unexpected commercial success. Paranjpye, who made her directorial debut with Naseeruddin Shah- Shabana Azmi-starrer Sparsh (1980) and further went on to helm cult classics such as Chashme Buddoor and Katha, was keen on having Hazarika on board for her 1993 film Papeeha. "Papeeha had a very strong fabric of folklore. It is based on the forest and the tribals, and I called it a fairy tale for adults. It was a love story between a forest officer and a woman doing tribal research. I needed a beautiful musical score, and Bhupen at that time was riding high as he had just completed Dil Hoom Hoom Kare, which was very special. I felt he may not agree. Over a little coffee session in a hotel in Juhu in Mumbai, when I told him I would love it if he took over the musical score of the film, he immediately said, 'Done'. I couldn't believe my ears and exclaimed, 'What did you say?' He said, 'Yes, I will do it'. There was no discussion about budget, money, fee …even till the time we started recording. In my entire long career of filmmaking, this must have been the most un-business-like meeting I have ever had. He gave such beautiful songs to my film. It was so lovely working with him throughout the film, he was very jolly, very undemanding, making do with whatever was available," says Paranjpye.

"Then I approached him again for my next film, Saaz (1997). It was a film on playback singers. Bhupen was one of the four composers for the film, as I wanted some variety and style. Zakir Hussain was the chief music director, while Bhupen was among the rest of the three, including Raj Kamal and Yeshwant Deo. Bhupen was excited to learn that there were four composers, and he readily agreed, saying he was in good company," says the filmmaker. "Bhupen's music is very special, very earthy. It has that feel of the raw elements, which is very fascinating. I have always been charmed by his music," Paranjpye further adds.