DeepVeer Wedding Anniversary: Deepika's Intimate Peek Into Their Married Life Outdoes Ranveer's 'Wife Appreciation' Post

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 6th wedding anniversary (Photo: ANI)
Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. The two, who have been happily married since 2018, have always shared a strong bond both on and off the screen. On the special occasion of their anniversary this Thursday, both stars took to social media to express their love and gratitude for each other in the most heartwarming ways.

Ranveer, known for his playful yet deeply affectionate personality, shared a sweet tribute to Deepika on Instagram. Posting a series of candid and previously unseen pictures and videos, he celebrated their bond with love-filled words. In some of the snapshots, Deepika is seen enjoying some indulgent ice creams and delicious desserts, while in others, the new mother proudly shows off her baby bump, reflecting the couple’s recent joyful journey into parenthood.

Accompanying the images, Ranveer shared an emotional caption: "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day. #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you.” His post left fans and celebrities alike in awe.

Not to be outdone, Deepika also marked the occasion with a playful and endearing Instagram story that offered fans a rare, intimate peek into their married life. The post featured a reel of a person crawling across a bed, seemingly in search of comfort, accompanied by a caption that read: "Me immediately crawling to my husband’s side of the bed as soon as he leaves for work to get the best sleep ever since it’s warmer, more comfortable, and smells like him." She added, "Happy Anniversary @Ranveersingh," with her signature affectionate tone. The post went viral, as fans connected with the relatable, sweet gesture that showcased the simplicity and comfort of their relationship.

Deepika's Intimate Peek Into Their Married Life Outdoes Ranveer's 'Wife Appreciation' Post (Photo: ANI)

This anniversary comes at an especially joyous time for the couple, as they recently embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Dua. On Diwali, they introduced their baby girl to the world, revealing her name and sharing a heartfelt message: "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude." The couple welcomed their little one on September 8, 2024, and have since been overjoyed by the new chapter in their lives.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika were last seen together in the much-anticipated cop drama Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika, playing the fierce Shakti Shetty (aka Lady Singham), has garnered praise for her powerful role. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

