Ollywood Actor Uttam Mohanty Battling Liver Cirrhosis, Airlifted To Delhi For Advanced Treatment

Bhubaneswar: People of Odisha have joined the entire Odia film fraternity in extending prayers for veteran actor Uttam Mohanty who is battling liver cirrhosis.

The 65-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar for the last three days. Saturday evening, he was airlifted to Delhi, from where he will be shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for advanced treatment.

Sharing updates on his health, KIMS Cancer Hospital Director Dr Manoj Sahu said, "He (Mohanty) was admitted to KIMS three days ago. He is suffering from liver cirrhosis. He has been on ventilator support since yesterday. The family wants to take him to another hospital for further treatment. Since his health condition is stable, now is the right time to airlift him under supervision of the medical team."

Before Mohanty was airlifted, cine actors KK, Rabi Mishra, Bobby Mishra, producers Stitha Patnaik and Tutu Nayak visited the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Uttam Mohanty, the yesteryear superstar, is known for his iconic roles in countless Odia movies. As per the information, the actor was busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Bou Butu Bhuta' outside Odisha when his health condition suddenly deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital and post treatment, he was discharged. However, his health again worsened, following which doctors suggested admitting him to ICU at KIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.

All celebrities and fans have come together to pray for his speedy recovery. "We are shifting him to Gurgaon Hospital via a Green Corridor for advanced treatment," confirmed his son and actor Babushan.