ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ollywood Actor Uttam Mohanty Battling Liver Cirrhosis, Airlifted To Delhi For Advanced Treatment

Saturday evening, the ailing actor was airlifted to Delhi, from where he will be shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for advanced treatment.

Ollywood Actor Uttam Mohanty Battling Liver Cirrhosis, Airlifted To Gurgaon For Advanced Treatment
Ollywood Actor Uttam Mohanty Battling Liver Cirrhosis, Airlifted To Gurgaon For Advanced Treatment (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 9:26 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: People of Odisha have joined the entire Odia film fraternity in extending prayers for veteran actor Uttam Mohanty who is battling liver cirrhosis.

The 65-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar for the last three days. Saturday evening, he was airlifted to Delhi, from where he will be shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for advanced treatment.

Sharing updates on his health, KIMS Cancer Hospital Director Dr Manoj Sahu said, "He (Mohanty) was admitted to KIMS three days ago. He is suffering from liver cirrhosis. He has been on ventilator support since yesterday. The family wants to take him to another hospital for further treatment. Since his health condition is stable, now is the right time to airlift him under supervision of the medical team."

Before Mohanty was airlifted, cine actors KK, Rabi Mishra, Bobby Mishra, producers Stitha Patnaik and Tutu Nayak visited the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Uttam Mohanty, the yesteryear superstar, is known for his iconic roles in countless Odia movies. As per the information, the actor was busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Bou Butu Bhuta' outside Odisha when his health condition suddenly deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital and post treatment, he was discharged. However, his health again worsened, following which doctors suggested admitting him to ICU at KIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.

All celebrities and fans have come together to pray for his speedy recovery. "We are shifting him to Gurgaon Hospital via a Green Corridor for advanced treatment," confirmed his son and actor Babushan.

Bhubaneswar: People of Odisha have joined the entire Odia film fraternity in extending prayers for veteran actor Uttam Mohanty who is battling liver cirrhosis.

The 65-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar for the last three days. Saturday evening, he was airlifted to Delhi, from where he will be shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for advanced treatment.

Sharing updates on his health, KIMS Cancer Hospital Director Dr Manoj Sahu said, "He (Mohanty) was admitted to KIMS three days ago. He is suffering from liver cirrhosis. He has been on ventilator support since yesterday. The family wants to take him to another hospital for further treatment. Since his health condition is stable, now is the right time to airlift him under supervision of the medical team."

Before Mohanty was airlifted, cine actors KK, Rabi Mishra, Bobby Mishra, producers Stitha Patnaik and Tutu Nayak visited the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Uttam Mohanty, the yesteryear superstar, is known for his iconic roles in countless Odia movies. As per the information, the actor was busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Bou Butu Bhuta' outside Odisha when his health condition suddenly deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital and post treatment, he was discharged. However, his health again worsened, following which doctors suggested admitting him to ICU at KIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.

All celebrities and fans have come together to pray for his speedy recovery. "We are shifting him to Gurgaon Hospital via a Green Corridor for advanced treatment," confirmed his son and actor Babushan.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ODIA ACTOR UTTAM MOHANTYOLLYWOOD NEWSACTOR BABUSHANUTTAM MOHANTY AIRLIFTEDUTTAM MOHANTY LIVER CIRRHOSIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.