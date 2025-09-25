ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan's Swag, Slick Action, And Thunderous BGM Steal The Show

Pawan Kalyan's OG opens to massive fan frenzy with rave reviews praising his electrifying intro, slick action, Emraan Hashmi's look, and Thaman's powerful BGM.

Pawan Kalyan's OG roars into theatres with massive fan frenzy
Pawan Kalyan's OG roars into theatres with massive fan frenzy (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:53 AM IST

Hyderabad: OG, the much-awaited gangster drama starring Pawan Kalyan, has finally hit theatres on September 25 and fans cannot stop talking about it. Directed by Sujeeth, the film opened with midnight premieres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, drawing packed houses and loud celebrations. Even before the first day has wrapped up, netizens and moviegoers have flooded social media with their first reactions.

Many fans described the actor's introduction as "a straight-up banger." One early X (Twitter) review read: "#OG is an absolute firestorm. Every bit packed with madness! The intro of @PawanKalyan garu is shown in the most electrifying way possible."

Another fan went a step further, calling it a "festival on screen" with pure goosebump moments during the interval block and police station fight sequence. "The swag, the attitude… Powerstar is back in full OG style," one post read.

Reviews also highlight how the action and music add to the larger-than-life experience. Music director Thaman has received overwhelming praise. "That BGM just lit up every single frame!" a fan declared, while another simply wrote: "Hungry Cheetah Hunt begins now!!"

Director Sujeeth's presentation has been called slick and mature, with many noting the "myth-like portrayal" of Pawan Kalyan's character Ojas Gambheera. "Rain-soaked 80s Mumbai, stylish fights, katana sequences… every scene looks cinematic. Ravi K Chandran's visuals are stunning," read one detailed review.

Emraan Hashmi's Menacing Debut

The film also marks Hashmi's Telugu debut as the antagonist OMI, and he seems to have impressed both fans and critics. One review described him as "calm, menacing, sharp – a perfect villain to match Pawan's aura." His look, reminiscent of his Awarapan days, has particularly drawn applause from north Indian fans.

Strengths And Minor Flaws

Not all reviews were without criticism. Some viewers pointed out pacing issues, suggesting that the film could have been trimmed by 15–20 minutes. Still, most agreed that these drawbacks did little to affect the overall impact. "This is not just fan service. It's Sujeeth's most mature work – minimal dialogues, strong atmosphere, and Pawan Kalyan at his finest," read a balanced take.

Celebrations Across Theatres

Reports from Hyderabad and other cities describe massive cutouts, cheering crowds, and fans showering confetti as the first shows began. Emotional reactions were also widely shared online, with several posts describing smiles, happy tears, and "wild celebrations" inside theatres.

One fan summed it up best: "Saw countless emotional smiles, happy tears & wild celebrations from fans today. #OG isn't just stylish, it's one of the most technically brilliant films in recent times."

More About OG

OG or They Call Him OG is a crime action drama set against the backdrop of gang wars in Mumbai. The film stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera and Emraan Hashmi as his nemesis OMI. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj play key roles.

The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, with music by Thaman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, and editing by Navin Nooli. With early reviews pouring in, trade experts are already predicting record-breaking box office numbers, making OG one of the biggest openings in Pawan Kalyan's career.

