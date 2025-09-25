ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan's Swag, Slick Action, And Thunderous BGM Steal The Show

Hyderabad: OG, the much-awaited gangster drama starring Pawan Kalyan, has finally hit theatres on September 25 and fans cannot stop talking about it. Directed by Sujeeth, the film opened with midnight premieres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, drawing packed houses and loud celebrations. Even before the first day has wrapped up, netizens and moviegoers have flooded social media with their first reactions.

Many fans described the actor's introduction as "a straight-up banger." One early X (Twitter) review read: "#OG is an absolute firestorm. Every bit packed with madness! The intro of @PawanKalyan garu is shown in the most electrifying way possible."

Another fan went a step further, calling it a "festival on screen" with pure goosebump moments during the interval block and police station fight sequence. "The swag, the attitude… Powerstar is back in full OG style," one post read.

Reviews also highlight how the action and music add to the larger-than-life experience. Music director Thaman has received overwhelming praise. "That BGM just lit up every single frame!" a fan declared, while another simply wrote: "Hungry Cheetah Hunt begins now!!"

Director Sujeeth's presentation has been called slick and mature, with many noting the "myth-like portrayal" of Pawan Kalyan's character Ojas Gambheera. "Rain-soaked 80s Mumbai, stylish fights, katana sequences… every scene looks cinematic. Ravi K Chandran's visuals are stunning," read one detailed review.