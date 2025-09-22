ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan Makes Big Gangster Comeback With Revenge, Rivalry, And Raw Action

Hyderabad: After much anticipation and a day's delay, the trailer of They Call Him OG finally dropped on Monday through Pawan Kalyan's X account. The action-packed glimpse was worth the wait, filled with fireworks, style, and grit.

Directed by Sujeeth, OG introduces Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a once-feared gangster in Bombay who mysteriously left his throne behind. The trailer hints at a dramatic comeback, as circumstances force him to return and reclaim his place. Opposing him is Emraan Hashmi, making his Telugu debut as Omi Bhau, a ruthless rival who sets the stage for an epic gangster showdown.

The narrative teases revenge, power struggles, and high stakes in Mumbai's underworld. Who is Ojas Gambheera really? Why did he abandon Bombay? These questions are set to unfold on the big screen.