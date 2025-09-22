OG Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan Makes Big Gangster Comeback With Revenge, Rivalry, And Raw Action
Pawan Kalyan's OG trailer finally launched, showcasing his gangster avatar, and Emraan Hashmi as the menacing villain.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: After much anticipation and a day's delay, the trailer of They Call Him OG finally dropped on Monday through Pawan Kalyan's X account. The action-packed glimpse was worth the wait, filled with fireworks, style, and grit.
Directed by Sujeeth, OG introduces Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a once-feared gangster in Bombay who mysteriously left his throne behind. The trailer hints at a dramatic comeback, as circumstances force him to return and reclaim his place. Opposing him is Emraan Hashmi, making his Telugu debut as Omi Bhau, a ruthless rival who sets the stage for an epic gangster showdown.
The narrative teases revenge, power struggles, and high stakes in Mumbai's underworld. Who is Ojas Gambheera really? Why did he abandon Bombay? These questions are set to unfold on the big screen.
The trailer highlights Pawan Kalyan's aura, charismatic screen presence, and explosive action sequences, amplified by Thaman's pulsating background score. Emraan Hashmi's menacing avatar, Priyanka Mohan's presence, and strong supporting roles by Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Upendra Limaye, and Arjun Das add depth to the ensemble.
Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, the film boasts stunning production values. The visuals, scale, and music signal that OG is designed as a big-screen spectacle.
The release strategy further adds to the buzz. In Telangana, paid premieres are set for September 24 at 9 PM, with tickets priced at ₹800. Andhra Pradesh will host its earliest show on release day, September 25, at 1 AM, with premium tickets costing ₹1000. These figures highlight the high demand and expectations surrounding the film.
This is one of the three projects Pawan Kalyan agreed to before fully stepping into politics. With Hari Hara Veera Mallu underperforming earlier this year, all eyes are now on OG. Trade analysts already expect a thunderous Rs 100 crore opening, as per Sacnilk.
With Sujeeth's vision, Pawan Kalyan's commanding performance, and Emraan Hashmi's powerful debut in Telugu cinema, OG looks set to be one of the year's biggest cinematic events.